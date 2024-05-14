Job summary

Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives.

The Advanced Energy Solutions (AES) team within Applied Sciences has been established to drive bp’s research, development, and deployment and innovation agendas in the areas of electrification, energy management and energy systems integration. The team’s purpose, in service of bp’s growth engine businesses, is to position bp to win in these areas by ensuring that bp builds the right key capabilities and places the right technology bets. The team is therefore responsible for leading the effort of combining new and emerging energy technologies and business models to a pre-scale stage.

The role of the Technology Pilot Lead, Technology Research AES is to lead and support energy storage R&D and pilot technology deployment projects related to bp’s transition growth engine businesses. The role holder will be addressing deep technical questions on the capability and suitability of new technologies which may play an important role in bp’s transition to becoming an Integrated Energy Company. Technology solutions will be addressing gaps and uncertainties which will create long term value for bp.

The role will be significantly outward looking and involve external collaborations with academia, research institutes and other technology partners to bring insight into emerging energy technology into bp.

The role holder will be a scientist or engineer with significant R&D experience in energy technologies. A strong candidate for this role may have a specialised background e.g., in intermittency management and dispatchable renewable energy technologies including geothermal; however, the role holder will need to develop a broad view on emerging battery technologies and translate external research into strategic insight for bp.

What does the day to day look like?

This is a new role in a new team to provide the technology leadership to identify, de-risk, deploy, and support the commercialisation of emerging technology to win in the growth engines of Renewables, Hydrogen and EV charging.

You will support and lead research collaborations with academia and other partners, proposing new research opportunities which inform bp’s plan to use new battery technology and de-risk R&D and technology piloting projects. You will work closely with internal bp businesses who want to deploy batteries to support future business needs. You will both lead and manage projects and support others who will rely on batteries as a key component for their success.

The role does not have any direct reports.

Key accountabilities include:

Lead research programmes both internally and with external technology leaders including academia, research institutes and start-ups.

Direct contribution to experimental design and data analysis.

Support others in bp e.g., I&E Engineering and G&LCE to develop concepts and proposals for technology piloting.

Support agile squads to assess opportunities and build proposals.

Support the safe delivery of projects, including driving continuous improvement of HSSE standards and procedures (especially with laboratory and field operations).

Work collaboratively to identify and prioritise energy integration opportunities. Pro-actively initiate and progress Technology / R&D projects to realise value via technology development & testing, scale-up and commercialisation.

Lead and support innovation and consultancy programmes and projects, internally and externally, to generate key insights and steer strategic direction.

Communication of knowledge and insights to peers, senior management, and stakeholders.

What do we want to see from you!

Advanced degree or equivalent experience in science or engineering. A PhD is highly desirable.

Strong experience of R&D in the energy industry.

Self-driven, possess excellent interpersonal and communication (written and oral) skills within and between teams, able to work to deadlines and handle multiple stakeholders.

Safety advocate, confident to speak up to challenge mistakes or misconceptions and effectively manages activity based on strategic and direct value to bp.

What you can expect from us!

