Technology Portfolio Engineer

Job summary

bp is determined to achieve net zero by 2050 or sooner – Hydrogen and Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) are a key part of this plan. Using the elements of success, we’re on a mission to decarbonise the world and create a better future for us all.



We’re focusing on areas where hydrogen will make the biggest impact – areas where switching to electricity is trickier and we can make a meaningful impact in a way no one else can.



As part of our pivot from an international oil company to an integrated energy company, we’re using hydrogen to impact huge projects that better the world. It’s an exciting time to be involved in sustainability at bp, and we can’t wait to see the work our team does to better the world in action.



Likewise, CCS is at the heart of our plans to deliver low carbon electricity and energy, and to contribute to our net zero ambition. Through combining low carbon energy with CO2 storage as a service, we believe CCS can play a key role to help hard to abate industries decarbonize and transition.

Key Accountabilities:

Work closely with Technology Portfolio Manager in running delivery teams, prioritising work activities, managing schedule and third-party budget.

Ensure commercial contracts and NDAs are finalized and implemented in a timely fashion, and that these NDAs comply with the IAM strategy.

Lead Hydrogen & CCS technology programme activities in specific technical areas (e.g., blue hydrogen, green hydrogen, vectors, CCS, etc.) on behalf of the Technology Portfolio Manager(s)

Represent the Technology Portfolio Manager(s) in leadership activities as required.

Plan and lead technical workshops.

Implement standard ways of working and ensure team focus on high priority activities.

Drive efficiency in delivery teams.

Co-ordinate and align activities across I&E and the wider organization.

Interface with the third-party technology providers and engineering contractors to provide information and deliver to requirements of contracts.

Support performance management of the Hydrogen and CCS technology programme in specific technical areas. This includes activity planning and assurance, resource management, budget management, risk management, commercial, etc.

Explore opportunities to add further to the Hydrogen and CCUS technology programme, including updates and enhancements to the Hydrogen and CCUS Technology Strategy and Roadmaps.

Required Experience:

Significant experience working within the energy industry.

Proactive and action oriented. Takes on new opportunities and tough challenges with sense of urgency, high energy, and enthusiasm. Great project management skills.

Strong interest in technology development and implementation.

Strong communicator. Effective listener and communicates with clarity, relevance, and purpose with team members, bp leadership, stakeholders and third parties.

Experience leading agile teams.

Critical thinking and ability to resolve problems with minimum guidance.

Curious and open to learn technical subjects outside area of expertise.

Education/Accreditations: