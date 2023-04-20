Technology Portfolio Engineer

bp is determined to achieve net zero by 2050 or sooner – Hydrogen and Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) are a key part of this plan. Using the elements of success, we’re on a mission to decarbonise the world and create a better future for us all.
We’re focusing on areas where hydrogen will make the biggest impact – areas where switching to electricity is trickier and we can make a meaningful impact in a way no one else can.
As part of our pivot from an international oil company to an integrated energy company, we’re using hydrogen to impact huge projects that better the world. It’s an exciting time to be involved in sustainability at bp, and we can’t wait to see the work our team does to better the world in action.
Likewise, CCS is at the heart of our plans to deliver low carbon electricity and energy, and to contribute to our net zero ambition. Through combining low carbon energy with CO2 storage as a service, we believe CCS can play a key role to help hard to abate industries decarbonize and transition.