Technology Portfolio Engineer (End-Use)

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for providing engineering expertise under the direction of a Project Manager for delivering a substantial subset of a moderately sophisticated project and directing contractors and for cross-discipline coordination with other project team members to ensure the technical integrity of the project and to complete assigned work activities across all phases of the project are delivered in accordance with BP, HSSE, and ethical standards and in compliance with all relevant statutory requirements.



Job Description:

At bp, our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives.

We are aiming to spectacularly reduce carbon in our operations and in our production, and grow new low carbon businesses, products and services. Hydrogen and Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) are key parts of our plans for the energy transition, and we’re focusing on areas where we can make the biggest impact – the decarbonization of hard-to-abate industries.

Working as part of the H2/CCS technology team and liaising with expertise across bp’s engineering and science functions, you will provide technical support to bp’s global business development teams working with end-use customers. Industry sectors of interest include (but are not limited to): chemicals, refining, iron and steel, power generation, ceramics, glass, fertilizer, food and beverage, cement, paper and pulp mills.

What you will deliver:

Working in the H2/CCS technology team, collaborating with the End-Use Application Portfolio Manager you will be responsible for:

• End-use case application research and technology landscaping as guidance to bp’s hydrogen technology strategy and roadmap.

• Supporting technical engineering capability development across bp in hard-to-abate industrial decarbonization.

• Supporting bp’s business development squads in offtaker origination activities and customer-focused technology evaluations.

• Evaluating and helping to drive cost reduction of hydrogen to the end customer.

• Participating in bp internal and industry networks to drive continuous improvement, knowledge sharing and application of technical practices.

• Pro-actively gathering and communicating knowledge via agreed bp process.

What you will need to be successful:

• A minimum of a bachelor’s degree in an engineering field (or equivalent). • Knowledge of the hydrogen value chain and end-use technology applications. • Experience evaluating new technologies and technology readiness for scale-up and deployment in an industrial setting. • Strong analytic and critical thinking skills.

• Ability to interface efficiently and collaborate with both internal and external stakeholders.

• Excellent written and verbal communication skills with an ability to flex communication style to match the audience – particularly when discussing complex technical details.

• Intellectually curious with a willingness to learn and innovate.

• Ability and willingness to travel domestically and internationally up to 25%.

• Industrial manufacturing experience, i.e. proven knowledge of industrial plant operations, projects, and process safety and risk concepts, is desirable.

You will work with:

Reporting directly to the End Use Application Portfolio Manager, you will be a member of the central H2 and CCS technology team and fully deployed in supporting bp's global gas and low carbon energy business.

You will work closely with bp's regional business development teams who are enthusiastic and motivated to make a tangible contribution towards a net zero world. The work is exciting, fast-paced and varied. In a typical week there is likely to be a mix of independent and collaborative working. For example, you could be:

• investigating low carbon high temperature industrial heat technology options for input into bp's technology roadmap;

• providing technical advice to a business development team on potential customers;

• providing input into techno-economic feasibility studies from an end-use case perspective. The central H2 and CCS technology team sits within bp's central engineering function and you will also have access to bp's most senior technical engineering authorities to help support your delivery.

Why Join our team?



At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.



Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.