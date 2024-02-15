Technology Portfolio Management Lead

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

Job Purpose

The Technology Portfolio Management (TPM) Lead will be responsible for establishing the TPM function within bp pulse. Your key objective is to establish a consistent approach to delivery across the bp pulse Technology function, aligning delivery to the CTOs ambitions and the Technology OKRs. You will work with the Technology Leadership Team to drive delivery across cross-cutting technology programmes and initiatives of work.

You will be responsible for:

Establish a standardised governance framework across the Technology function.

Establish a standardised approach for programme delivery for Technology and ensure that the process is followed for all new programmes of work.

Ensure that programme delivery is aligned to Technology objectives and key results (OKRs) and agreed budgets.

Ensure that new Technology programmes are triaged, scoped and staffed based on their business / organisational priority.

Work with the Tech LT to bring a robust approach to the prioritisation of work across the Technology portfolio.

Provide oversight and assurance to cross-cutting technology programmes of work.

Identify areas for improvement across the Technology organisation and embed recommended improvements into ways of working.

As the first member of the TPM function you will also be responsible for growing the TPM function, ensuring that the team has the right skillset to meet the bp pulse CTOs agenda.

You will collaborate with various departments and global teams to ensure that programmes of work are delivered effectively. This will include:

Data & Analytics

Systems

Digital security

Architecture

Mission PMO(Product)

Operations

Engineering and quality

Product teams

Third-party vendors

Key Accountabilities:

Technology Programme Management, Oversight & Assurance:

Provide direct programme management for high priority, cross-cutting technology programmes of work (including programme mobilisation, programme governance, reporting, benefits tracking).

Provide oversight and assurance to wider technology programme delivery

Governance:

Establish a governance framework to manage delivery across the Technology portfolio.

OKR & Budgeting alignment:

Lead the definition of OKRs for the Technology portfolio. Ensure that all delivery is aligned to agreed OKRs.

Continuous improvement:

Identify areas for process improvement and efficiency enhancements across the Technology portfolio.

Job Holder Requirements:

(Minimum education, experience & capabilities)

Bachelor's degree supplemented by relevant professional qualifications (such as Scrum Master, Product Ownership, IT / Technology Programme and Project Management).

Experience in the successful delivery of cross-cutting technology programmes of work across EV, infrastructure or other relevant sectors.

Substantial experience in:

IT, Technology & Digital Portfolio, Programme and Project Management inc. budget management

Product Management and Product Delivery

Business Analysis and Requirements Management

Vendor Management

Various delivery methods (agile, waterfall)

An understanding of technical architecture principles and cloud platforms.

Leadership and team management skills, with the ability to build, guide and inspire a high performing team.

Effective communication and interpersonal skills to collaborate with internal and external teams, stakeholders and vendors.

Given the ambitious growth plans that bp pulse have, the job holder must have the ability to work in a fast-paced environment and balance multiple priorities at any one time.







Skills:

