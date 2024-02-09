Technology Portfolio Manager (CO2 Shipping)

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

This role develops the strategy and leads the overarching Technology development and ship design solutions for CO2 Shipping and other new energy vectors as the need arises in Shipping.The role holder needs to develop and deliver solutions as projects through collaborative efforts across Shipping and using relevant partners, suppliers and consultants as necessary.The role will need to engage with colleagues in G&LCE, T&S, I&E and other partners from time to time to prioritise and deliver business requirements.The role holder will need to work closely with key partners in Engineering Team, Marine Team, Strategy & Partnership team, HSEC team and others to leverage experience and expertise to deliver these priorities.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Develop and lead the Technology development plan for CO2 Shipping and other new energy vectors in line with business priorities.

Develop budget proposals for progressing the technology plan.

Propose and develop maritime solutions in line with technology plan and G&LCE business priorities.

Lead and project handle the various activities to deliver the innovation and solutions.

Work closely with business development managers and commercial project managers to deliver end to end value chain in maritime space.

Deliver and contribute to internal governance and decisions for Shipping solutions.

Develop and deliver technical capability plan for CO2 and other low carbon energy transportation vectors.

Collaborate with other business segments to encourage knowledge sharing and build both internal & external networks and partner relationships.

Engage proactively in the industry forums to progress bp ambitions.

Keep the business informed through regular stakeholder engagement and

presentations.

Essential Education/ Experience and Job Requirements

Class 1 (Engine) Certificate of Competency or degree in an engineering discipline.

Certification in Project management.

Chartered Engineer / Professional Engineer

Leadership experience in managing and delivering portfolio of projects.

Experience with developing or implementing new technology in maritime industry.

Experience in high pressure and / or cryogenic systems.

Leadership skills to influence stakeholders and decision makers at all levels.

Leadership skills to lead a diverse team in a matrix organisation.

Ability to articulate complex solutions in simple language.

Excellent communications skills and an ability to work in a multi-cultural business environment.

Safety leadership and risk management experience.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.