Technology and Innovation Engineer

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Come and join us in Offshore Wind Engineering where we are a fast-growing business and a key part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to Integrated Energy Company. As an Engineer in the Technology and Innovation team, within Offshore Wind Engineering, you will support the development of the technology and innovation roadmap and strategy. You will coordinate across the engineering function to build and maintain the technology catalogue and innovation portfolio whilst supporting with questions from the wider organisation around how technology is supporting our LCoE optimisation and sustainability journey.

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Come and join us in Offshore Wind Engineering where we are a fast-growing business and a key part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to Integrated Energy Company.As an Engineer in the Technology and Innovation team, within Offshore Wind Engineering, you will support the development of the technology and innovation roadmap and strategy.You will coordinate across the engineering function to build and maintain the technology catalogue and innovation portfolio whilst supporting with questions from the wider organisation around how technology is supporting our LCoE optimisation and sustainability journey.



Job Description:

Key Responsibilities:

Support the Technology and Innovation Senior Manager with activities such as the technology and innovation roadmap and catalogue and innovation portfolio.

Growth and development with our existing and new stakeholders e.g. universities, industrial partners and start-ups.

Identification of new strategic relationships which will advance our technology and optimising LCoE, reducing risks, providing a safety design and fulfilling the quality requirements, standards and certification needs.

Commercial agreements to support our rapid commercialisation of innovations.

Assessments and recommendations on the innovation portfolio, industrial partnership and enabling activity investment direction.

Reports, documents and analysis of our performance against KPIs and objectives.

Experience & Qualifications required:

Engineering Degree or technical equivalent.

Insight of how to commercialise new technologies.

Preferably have experience of working with research organisations, start-ups and universities.

Have good eye for identifying opportunities which should be explored.

Willingness to run workshops and interactive sessions.

An inquisitive mind that always wants to learn.

An able communicator, quick to build trusting relationships. Sociable and a good listener.

Able to work independently and as part of a team.

This role is advertised in our UK office locations however we are open to considering candidates from Copenhagen, Hamburg & Madrid.

About BP :

GAS AND LOW CARBON ENERGY

At bp we’re reimagining energy, and so could you. By reinventing our ‎gas and low carbon energy businesses we’re advancing low carbon energy solutions for people and our planet. That’s why we need talent like you to join us.

Together, we will achieve this by:

Integrating our gas and renewable capabilities

Building and growing low and zero carbon businesses and markets

Developing new gas opportunities

Driving new decarbonisation technologies and capabilities

Leveraging digital to create innovative zero carbon energy solutions

Creating new business models that are driven by innovative financing solutions

Adopting new ways of working that unleash the ingenuity and potential of our people

Collaborating with the rest of our business to present ourselves as ‘one bp’ to our customers



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.