Come and join us in Offshore Wind where we are a fast-growing business and a key part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to Integrated Energy Company.

You will join us in Engineering Technology and Methodology where we are building a team to deliver our ambitious targets through right first-time efficiency. You will have the unique opportunity to be in from the start so you can use your experience to set things up right from the very beginning.

As the Senior Manager of the Engineering Quality and Methodology team, within Offshore Wind, you will be responsible for developing, implementing and maintaining the quality and methodology strategy and processes.

This will include growing and leading a team of quality specialists, project quality specialists, supplier quality specialists, process and methodology specialists, to deliver the global engineering approach which will be implemented across our portfolio of projects. You, with your team, will define engineering quality assurance and control processes which the offshore wind engineering community will adhere to.