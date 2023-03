Job summary

Come and join us in Offshore Wind Engineering where we are a fast-growing business and a key part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to Integrated Energy Company.



You will join us in Engineering Technology and Methodology where we are building a team to deliver our ambitious targets through right first-time efficiency. You will have the unique opportunity to be in from the start so you can use your experience to set things up right from the very beginning.



As an Engineer in the Technology and Innovation team, within Offshore Wind Engineering, you will support the development of the technology and innovation roadmap and strategy.



You will coordinate across the engineering function to build and maintain the technology catalogue and innovation portfolio whilst supporting with questions from the wider organisation around how technology is supporting our LCoE optimisation and sustainability journey.



You will support our Industrial Partnership programmes and be involved with supporting our strategic innovation agenda.

Technology and Innovation Specialist (Offshore Wind)

This role is advertised in our UK office locations however we are open to considering candidates from Copenhagen, Hamburg & Madrid.

What you will deliver:

Support the Technology and Innovation Senior Manager with activities such as roadmaps, catalogues and innovation portfolio

Growth and development with our existing and new stakeholders e.g. universities, industrial partners and start-ups.

Identification of new strategic relationships which will advance our technology and optimizing LCoE, reducing risks, providing a safety design and fulfilling the quality requirements, standards and certification needs.

Commercial agreements to support our rapid commercialization of innovations.

Assessments and recommendations on the innovation portfolio, industrial partnership and enabling activity investment direction.

Reports, documents, and analysis of our performance against important metrics and objectives

What You will need to be successful (Experience and Qualifications):

Engineering Degree or technical equivalent.

Insight of how to commercialise new technologies.

Preferably have experience of working with research organisations, start-ups, and universities.

Have a good eye for identifying opportunities which should be explored.

Willingness to run workshops and interactive sessions.

An inquisitive mind that always wants to learn.

Good interpersonal skills to build trusting relationships.

Able to work independently and as part of a team.

