Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Description:

The UK Hydrogen and Carbon Capture and Storage projects delivery unit (UK H2 & CCS) will undertake the abated power generation, blue and green hydrogen and carbon capture and storage projects in the North East of England.

This will consist of building the carbon transport and storage business of the Northern Endurance Partnership, building the power station and carbon capture plant for Net Zero Teesside power, building the blue hydrogen project, H2Teesside, and the green hydrogen project, HyGreen.

There is also future work associated with the expansion of the carbon storage capacity in the region. The Humber elements of the East Coast Cluster (ECC) will also join the unit in the future, currently expected to be in 1H 2024.

Onshore Humber is a 130 kilometre high pressure, dense phase CO2 transportation pipeline, decarbonizing industry on the Humber.

The Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) projects strive to develop a network to enable the decarbonization of a cluster of carbon intensive businesses on Teesside, by 2030, and deliver the UK’s first zero-carbon industrial cluster.

NEP will be the UK’s first commercial scale, full chain CCS project, and has the potential to capture up to 27 million tonnes (Mt) of carbon dioxide emissions per annum – making a significant contribution toward the UK reaching its net zero greenhouse gas emissions target by 2050.

The blue and green hydrogen projects will also strive to decarbonise local industry, domestic fuel and heavy road transportation.

H2Teesside will process North Sea hydrocarbon gas into blue hydrogen with carbon capture technology.

The hydrogen will be supplied to industrial users on Teesside to decarbonize hard to abate industries.

The Teesside Ops Readiness HSE adviser role is based in Teesside with regular travel to SE England expected and will support operational readiness activities for the Teesside projects.

Throughout Execute this includes leading the delivery of the HSE subplans (Regulatory Compliance and HSE management), providing support to the Crisis and Continuity/Emergency Response subplan and supporting the project activities delivering COMAH regulation requirements.

The HSE Adviser will be accountable for:

Working closely with the Operations leadership team to establish safety culture within a new operating organization

Owning community and partner engagement for the Operational Phase; including Relationship Management Plans, Public Consultation and Disclosure Plans, Community Investment Activities and regulator interaction

Working seamlessly with the Projects HSE organization to ensure alignment and compliance with consenting constraints, permit applications (including COMAH) and associated commitments

Participating in the developing of key Operations management system documentation to ensure all safety aspects are considered.

Developing key HSE management system documentation, including HSE Management Plan and incident reporting procedures

Leading on the development of safety related start up plans e.g. Safety Transition Plan from Projects to Operations

Participating in, and assist with close out of safety actions identified from, HAZOPs, LOPA’s, PHSSER’s, etc prior to start up

Leading Operations leadership site visit schedule, and maintaining appropriate records of activities

Working with the Operations Teams to define and implement self-verification programme activities

Crafting and delivering Process Safety hazard awareness and Safety Case awareness training to site based operations personnel, including verification of learning. Contribute to development of site inductions with relevant HSE content.

Working with the Operations Team to roll out and embed the Life Savings Rules, BP Safety Leadership Principles and IOGP Process Safety Fundamental’s

Leading compliance with LOLER regulations to include; verification with LOLER requirements, maintaining the lifting equipment register, liaison with Lifting SME,

Collaborating closely with central SME’s to ensure that health risks are considered and mitigated, health exposure assessment and health surveillance programmes are in place

Working with Security Managers in the ISC function to ensure security aspects are assessment, mitigated and detailed

Collaborating closely with the Carbon team to develop a Carbon Management Plan and ensure that all monitoring for GHG emissions are in place prior to start up

Providing input to COMAH regulation compliance readiness

Essential Education / Experience:

Degree or equivalent level education, although not necessarily HSE related.

Membership of a safety related organization would be ideal.

A demonstrable track record of setting up management systems for high hazard industries

A demonstrable record of working on sophisticated projects with large numbers of interfaces and multiple reporting lines

Desirable Criteria:

A demonstrable track record of working on a site with COMAH designation

Experience working with LOLER regulations and lifting operations

Additional information:

The role is Teesside based, with the project team based at Teesside.

Some travel to Sunbury will be required.

Any applicant needs to have the right to work in the UK



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership



