Teesside Projects Senior Procurement Manager

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Finance



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Sitting in the Teesside Major Projects Procurement Execution Team this is a critical role working across a number of major capital projects and Integrated Joint Ventures being executed in Teesside.

The UK government has selected three (3) bp operated Carbon Capture projects that aim to support the United Kingdom’s Net Zero commitments by developing the world's first zero-carbon industrial hub by 2030 in the North East of England:

1. Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP) - onshore and offshore Transportation and Storage (T&S) cluster

2. NZT Power - First of a Kind Gas fired Power and Capture Facility

3. H2Teesside - First of a Kind Blue Hydrogen Facility

Each project will be set-up as an Independent Joint Venture (IJV) with different partnership groups. The East Coast Cluster is targeting the final investment decision in September 2024 which will include NEP and NZT Power with H2Teesside targeting FID in 2025. The NZT Power and NEP projects will be externally project financed.

As a Senior Procurement Manager you will lead all aspects of the NZT Power and Capture; NEP High Pressure Compression and H2T Inside Battery Limit ('ISBL') contracted scopes. This includes all the major Teesside related infrastructure at the Teesworks site. With significant Capex spend (>£bns), you will be accountable for the award and subsequent management of Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Contracts for the projects working with the wider project delivery team to ensure value is created and preserved under the license awards.

There is one integrated Procurement Execution team for all the Teesside projects. The team is located between the bp Sunbury site, contractor offices and Teesside and covers all the project scopes – onshore and office. A good awareness and understanding of the other project scopes and sharing knowledge and expertise across the team will be also be required.

You will work closely with the Project General Managers for NZT Power and H2T along with the IJV General Managers and will be part of their respective leadership teams. You will represent bp and the project to lenders’ advisors, Government departments such as DESNZ and trade associations. In addition, you will need to build strong rapport with representatives of key performing contractor organisations.

- Lead the contract execution for the EPC contracts for NZT Power and Capture and NEP HP Compression scopes, as well as that of the EPC award for H2T and the subsequent contract

- Lead the post award contract management of the EPC contract including the establishment of a Change board and handling the negotiation and implementation of Variations and Amendments in line with JV governance and financing requirements.

- Lead the procurement team in delivery of the various scope packages and subsequent contractor performance management.

- Be on the leadership team for the NZT Power and Capture and H2T Delivery Units.

- Deputise for Teesside procurement Director in project leadership meetings and external events.

- Degree or equivalent experience in Engineering, Procurement or other technical field

- Ideally a Professional PSCM qualification (MCIPS, CPM, CPSM) or equivalent

- Demonstrable Major Project experience including contracting strategy development, finding opportunities and value levers that enable effective execution and delivery.

- Skilled at leading through complexity, driving projects in multi-stakeholder, multi-discipline, multi-cultural environments, with regional and country-specific issues and challenges.

- Strong influential leadership and integration skills to work with projects to deliver pragmatic value driven decisions.

- Strong EPC Contract drafting and proficient knowledge and use of the key terms and conditions within the contract. Able to deeply understand the potential implementation risks and assess appropriate risk allocation.

- Experience of contract Management and performance activities of EPC Contracts including change management and variation negotiation.

- Deep knowledge of current project management, contracting and procurement best methodologies including new and emerging digital tools.

- Ability to communicate effectively with all levels of the project team, Contractors and Projects leadership.

- Experience of and ability to design different risk / reward commercial and contracting models.

This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



