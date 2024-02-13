Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Sales Group



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.



Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Telesales Coordinator NL and PL

Operational support of the base segment growth through telesales and operational link into telesales agencies in Netherlands and Poland.

Coordinate and monitor telesales activity set for base segment

Day-to-day management of telesales agencies, incl. performance KPIs reporting, budget monitoring & lead management

Closely work together with Telesales team on telesales contact strategy, sharing best practices and standardize telesales activity set across Europe

In close cooperation with Telesales Manager and Procurement, support contract management for telesales (Appointment Setting, Churn, Telesales & pilots/projects)

Support ESA Fleet Marketing advisors on digital marketing activities for Base segment

Support operational churn, lead management and Fleet MI activity set

Drive improvements in design of the digital acquisition channel to improve conversion rates

Bachelor degree in marketing or business economics or equivalent experience

Experience working in the Fleet / B2B market

Expertise in 3rd party management and / or telesales

Account strategy and business planning

Contract management

Negotiation skills

Basic sector, market, customer and competitor understanding

Fluent English language knowledge

Fluency in Polish or Dutch

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our

achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits

It’s an exciting time to join bp! We’ve set out a new purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. At the heart of this is accelerating our progress on diversity, equity and inclusion - we aim to be a company where everyone can be their best and true selves and reach their full potential.



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Business Acumen, Commercial performance, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Listening, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.