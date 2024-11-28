Site traffic information and cookies

Telesales Coordinator for Poland

  • Location Poland - Kraków
  • Travel required Negligible travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category Sales Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ088061
  • Experience level Entry
Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products


Job Family Group:

Sales Group


Job Description:

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.

We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Telesales Coordinator for Poland - Fixed term

In this role You will:

  • Drive strategy execution for the Fleet telesales and SME business in Poland
  • Manage SME/Telesales P&L in the country
  • Grow sales of fuels volumes and Fleet mobility offers and services and optimize financial returns across telesales and digital acquisition channels
  • Lead standardization and deployment of standard processes in telesales and digital acquisition channels
  • Optimize allocation of telesales and digital resources to optimize integrated volume and margin delivery
  • Mgmt. of telesales agencies and respective budgets
  • Closely work together with Fleet Marketing, Customer Service and Digital Operations team to improve customer experience and drive business growth
  • Day-to-day management of telesales agencies, incl. performance critical metrics reporting, budget monitoring & lead management

What You will need to be successful:

  • Bachelor degree or equivalent experience in marketing or business economic
  • Proven experience working in Sales / Telesales
  • Experience in 3rd party management and / or Telesales
  • Strong verbal and written Polish and English
  • Skilled in contract management
  • Good knowledge of sector, market, customer and competitor understanding
  • Experience in account strategy and business planning, as well as negotiating value

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

  • A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued
  • Possibility to join our social communities and networks
  • Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path
  • Life and health insurance, medical care package
  • And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.


Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Commercial performance, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Listening, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

