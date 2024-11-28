bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.

We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Telesales Coordinator for Poland - Fixed term

In this role You will:

Drive strategy execution for the Fleet telesales and SME business in Poland

Manage SME/Telesales P&L in the country

Grow sales of fuels volumes and Fleet mobility offers and services and optimize financial returns across telesales and digital acquisition channels

Lead standardization and deployment of standard processes in telesales and digital acquisition channels

Optimize allocation of telesales and digital resources to optimize integrated volume and margin delivery

Mgmt. of telesales agencies and respective budgets

Closely work together with Fleet Marketing, Customer Service and Digital Operations team to improve customer experience and drive business growth

Day-to-day management of telesales agencies, incl. performance critical metrics reporting, budget monitoring & lead management

What You will need to be successful:

Bachelor degree or equivalent experience in marketing or business economic

Proven experience working in Sales / Telesales

Experience in 3rd party management and / or Telesales

Strong verbal and written Polish and English

Skilled in contract management

Good knowledge of sector, market, customer and competitor understanding

Experience in account strategy and business planning, as well as negotiating value

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.