Customers & Products



Sales Group



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Mobility & Convenience Team and advance your career as a

Telesales Manager

This is a European location independent role which can be based in the following countries: Poland, Hungary, Spain, Portugal, Netherlands, Germany.

In this role You will:

Define growth strategy for the Fleet telesales and SME business in Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain and drive strategy execution

Grow sales of fuels volumes and Fleet mobility offers and services and optimize financial returns across telesales and digital acquisition channels in Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain

Lead standardization and deployment of standard processes in telesales and digital acquisition channels

Optimize allocation of telesales and digital resources to optimize integrated volume and margin delivery

Lead bp Telesales/SME team in designated countries

Management of telesales agencies and respective budgets

Closely work together with Fleet Marketing, Customer Service and Digital Operations team to improve customer experience and drive business growth

What You will need to be successful:

Business bachelor degree or similar through experience

Excellent understanding of the B2B Fleet business/market and of business models in the telesales and digital acquisition space

Strong communication and networking skills, ability to manage high level relationships

Proven leadership experience, with demonstrated capability leading multi-disciplined teams

Ability to inspire change and implementing projects at large scale

Ability to translate market insights into business strategy and activity sets

Excellent verbal and written English and a 2nd European language, preferably Polish, Dutch and / or Spanish

Skills & Competencies

Account strategy and business planning

Negotiating value

Contract management

Consultative selling skills

Basic sector, market, customer and competitor understanding

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our

achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits

It’s an exciting time to join bp! We’ve set out a new purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. At the heart of this is accelerating our progress on diversity, equity and inclusion - we aim to be a company where everyone can be their best and true selves and reach their full potential.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

