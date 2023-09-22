This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Summary:



Job Description:

GBS Australia and NZ is a provider of a broad range of integrated customer solutions, supporting BP's operations across Australia and New Zealand. Supporting both BP and Castrol brands, our services include accounting and banking operations, logistics/scheduling operations, customer service and sales, credit management, financial reporting and HR Services. GBS ANZ has positioned itself as the true leader in a highly competitive shared services landscape.

The Telesales Team Leader role holds accountability for the operational performance, driving sales volume and margin profitability of the GBS ANZ Fuels/Castrol Lubricants Sales teams.

About the Role:

Provide leadership through a clear provision of in-year and multi-year plans, performance sales targets and measures, creating an energized and engaged sales team environment.

Provide development and coaching to grow people capability, maximise potential and build succession talent.

Develop strategic plans for the sales retention and growth of existing account portfolios, grow market share in identified markets and segments.

Utilise Salesforce operational statistics to forecast customer support volumes and optimise tele-sales resources to deliver against performance plans.

Drive continuous improvements of processes and systems across onboarding automations and assist in enhancing the ANZ digital capability focussing on customer self-serve innovations.

Partner closely with BP, Air BP and Castrol Lubricants to ensure alignment to short term objectives and longer-term business strategy.

About You:

An experienced customer focused Telesales Manager.

Proven experience in exceeding sales targets.

Ability to work effectively with internal and external customers.

Self-motivated with strong decision-making skills.

Skilled in leading with initiative and inspriation.

Ability to develop an effective team environment, encouraging collaboration, development and progression.

About the benefits:

bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture and a company that closely follows its values ‘Who we are’. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.

Generous salary package including annual bonus program & fuel discounts

Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements inc. hybrid working from home options.

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture

Ongoing career opportunities in a global organisation

Career development and mentoring programs

Collaborative team with a safety-first approach



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.