Telesales and Digital Acquisition Manager DACH (m/f/d) Full-time

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Summary:

From here Job Summary:At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.How you can help shape the future:We require you to manage the Fleet Telesales and Digital acquisition channels and drive SME (small and medium enterprises) growth across Germany and Austria. Accountability for the Fleet SME/Telesales P&L and team.You will be responsible to drive optimisation of returns across telesales and digital acquisition channels. Take ownership of direction, setup and management of Telesales agencies and resources.



Job Description:

Your new area of responsibility - challenging and future-oriented

Define growth strategy for the Fleet telesales and SME business in Germany and Austria and drive strategy execution, in close collaboration with Product Development, Pricing, Marketing and Technical teams

Define strategic priorities and allocation of resources to key projects

Grow sales of fuels volumes and Fleet mobility offers and services and optimize financial returns across telesales and digital acquisition channels

Management of telesales agencies in Germany and Austria and respective budgets

Lead standardization and deployment of best practices in telesales and digital acquisition channels

Allocation of telesales and digital resources to optimize integrated volume and margin delivery

Lead bp SME team in Germany and Austria

Closely work together with Fleet Marketing, Customer Service and Digital Operations team to improve customer experience and drive business growth

Your qualification profile - profound and passionate

Excellent understanding of the B2B Fleet business/market

Excellent understanding of business models in the telesales and digital acquisition space

Strong communication and networking skills, ability to manage high level relationships

Proven leadership experience, with demonstrated capability leading multi-disciplined teams

Ability to drive change and implementing projects at large scale

Ability to translate market insights into business strategy and activity sets

Experience in account strategy and business planning

Excellent verbal and written English and German skills

Work-life balance and what else speaks for us:

Flexible, hybrid and family-friendly working, at least 30 vacation days and programs to improve work-life balance

Very attractive basic remuneration plus bonus payment, participation in the share program possible, parental allowance as a one-off payment, extra bonuses for special achievements, attractive company pension scheme, regular salary review, group accident insurance, relocation allowance in special cases, job bike, subsidised meals and more

Job sharing and part-time work

Career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external subsidised training opportunities

Structured onboarding programs and buddy support

Match funding; bp doubles donations made by employees to charitable organisations and rewards voluntary time commitment

Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount

We are committed to equality, diversity and the compatibility of work life balance People with a disability are given priority in employment if they are suitable.

#lifeatbp



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Business Acumen, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Territory Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.