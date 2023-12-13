Terminal Manager

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for managing a team to deliver safe, compliant and environmentally sound operations in an efficient manner. You will be responsible for developing the team's technical capabilities and supporting continuous improvement of processes in all aspects of operations, as well as sharing standard methodology takeaways with the rest of our terminals and pipelines portfolio around the globe.



Job Description:

Safe, compliant, reliable and competitive operations Integration throughout bp on an operational, technical and commercial level Delivery of the site future direction Supporting and maintaining a motivated, well developed team.

Experience leading operations in either a manufacturing or upstream environment Strong understanding of HSE&C and applying standard methodology to front line operations Experience of budget management Communication, leadership and people management skills

You will work within a distributed team of terminal managers across the US, Europe and South Africa supported by , HSE&C and commercial teams within bp. You will lead a highly motivated and hard-working team within the site itself.

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.