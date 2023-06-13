Terminal NOJV Asset Manager Germany (m/w/d)

Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Handle bp’s curiosity about non-operated joint venture (NOJV) fuels storage (terminal) assets in Germany, Austria and Switzerland ensuring safe, reliable and compliant operations. Undertake the role of the bp appointed Managing Director for Transtank JV and bp representatives on boards as the need arises. Be responsible for NOJV Engineering & Maintenance, Contract management and Compliance & Risk Management. Ensure co-ordination with partners, budget management and operating standards are upheld.

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

Handle bp’s curiosity about non-operated joint venture (NOJV) fuels storage (terminal) assets in Germany, Austria and Switzerland ensuring safe, reliable and compliant operations. Undertake the role of the bp appointed Managing Director for Transtank JV and bp representatives on boards as the need arises. Be responsible for NOJV Engineering & Maintenance, Contract management and Compliance & Risk Management. Ensure co-ordination with partners, budget management and operating standards are upheld.



Job Description:

Terminal NOJV Asset Manager Germany (m/f/d)

full-time located in Bochum

Who we are:

At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.



Your new area of responsibility - challenging and future-oriented:

Handle bp’s curiosity about non-operated joint venture (NOJV) fuels storage (terminal) assets in Germany, Austria and Switzerland ensuring safe, reliable and compliant operations. Undertake the role of the bp appointed Managing Director for Transtank JV and bp representatives on boards as the need arises. Be responsible for NOJV Engineering & Maintenance, Contract management and Compliance & Risk Management. Ensure co-ordination with partners, budget management and operating standards are upheld.

Managing Director of Transtank NOJV (one of two managing directors, app. 150 FTEs indirectly), take care of safe, reliable and compliant as well as strategy definition and commercial delivery

Be a Board member/BP Shareholder representative at Swiss NOJV terminal and take over the Investment & Revex Budget planning and management

Complete annual plan process for Capex and Revex-projects based on annual technical statuary reports / 5year plans and take care of Engineering agenda for the NOJV assets

Lead the team (4 FTEs) to fulfil legal and compliant requirements, technical related Value and Risk Management

SPA for major and critical projects and conformance to industry standards and local legislation

Management of Process Safety and Risks including those identified in sites risk register and in alignment with annual technical statuary reports / 5year plans

Own the team responsible to Complete, Conform and Develop relevant technical local Standards for safety management and engineering fields in line with NOJV strategy

Be responsible for the update all technical relevant documentation and work on technical tasks with internal BP interfaces e.g. safety and operational risk assurance, Supply, Finance, Supply, Quality, Air- BP etc..

Execution of terminal inspections

Responsibility to maintain/sustain technical Knowledge within BP structures and take care of the annual NOJV review’s, including development and oversight of Exposure Management Plan

Ensure partners engagement in the decisions connected to the assets and operational constraints

Your qualification profile - profound and passionate:

Engineering Degree, preferable Mechanical or Civil, Process engineering Experience

>5 years technical management & plant construction

>5 years working with dangerous goods/liquids storage and management

>5 years leading a multi-disciplinary team

Management of dangerous goods

Working to a safety management system

Finance, especially Project controlling and Investment- Selection, management of spend, forecasting and budget management

Contract management

Collaboration with third parties, internal and external

Influencing and prioritization skills

Ability to converse fluently in German and English

What we offer:

Flexible, hybrid and family-friendly working, at least 30 vacation days and programs to improve work-life balance

Very attractive basic remuneration plus bonus payment, participation in the share program possible, parental allowance as a one-off payment, extra bonuses for special achievements, attractive company pension scheme, regular salary review, group accident insurance, relocation allowance in special cases, job bike, subsidized meals and more

Job sharing and part-time work

Career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external subsidized training opportunities

Structured onboarding programs and buddy support

Match funding: bp doubles donations made by employees to charitable organizations and rewards voluntary time commitment

Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount

Wir leben Chancengleichheit und legen Wert auf Vielfalt in unserem Unternehmen. Wir betonen ausdrücklich, dass bei uns alle Menschen - unabhängig von Geschlecht, Nationalität, ethnischer und sozialer Herkunft, Religion/Weltanschauung, Behinderung, Alter sowie sexueller Orientierung - gleichermaßen willkommen sind.





Travel Requirement

Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.