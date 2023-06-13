Terminal NOJV Asset Manager Germany (m/w/d)

Handle bp’s curiosity about non-operated joint venture (NOJV) fuels storage (terminal) assets in Germany, Austria and Switzerland ensuring safe, reliable and compliant operations. Undertake the role of the bp appointed Managing Director for Transtank JV and bp representatives on boards as the need arises. Be responsible for NOJV Engineering & Maintenance, Contract management and Compliance & Risk Management. Ensure co-ordination with partners, budget management and operating standards are upheld.
Terminal NOJV Asset Manager Germany (m/f/d)
full-time located in Bochum
Who we are:
At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.
Your new area of responsibility - challenging and future-oriented:
Your qualification profile - profound and passionate:
What we offer:
Wir leben Chancengleichheit und legen Wert auf Vielfalt in unserem Unternehmen. Wir betonen ausdrücklich, dass bei uns alle Menschen - unabhängig von Geschlecht, Nationalität, ethnischer und sozialer Herkunft, Religion/Weltanschauung, Behinderung, Alter sowie sexueller Orientierung - gleichermaßen willkommen sind.
Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
