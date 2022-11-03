Job summary

As a Terminal Shift Supervisor, you will be responsible for ensuring the safe and reliable handling of all fuels, additives and markers which are imported, stored and exported by the Terminal.

In this role you will assist in leading the day to day running of an oil storage terminal that comes under the COHAH regulations and will support with control of work on site (i.e. you will be a permit authority), as well as be responsible for emergency response within the terminal, and outside of normal working hours to be the competent person on site.

The role will be based in the Hamble Terminal, so you must live within 45 minutes of the terminal. Flexibility to work shifts with a mix of weekends, earlies, late shift and nights will also be required.

About the role:

In more detail, some of the key accountabilities would be to:

Demonstrate commitment to and compliance with bp’s Operating Management System, ensuring adherence to all HSSE and quality processes and procedures within the terminal

Be responsible for the direction of the Terminal Operator and other contractors as required to ensure safe, efficient and reliable terminal operations and for delivering against terminal availability targets

Be responsible for ensuring unsafe work is stopped immediately

Perform induction training covering HSSE and emergency procedures for all personnel working on or visiting site

Participate in all relevant terminal governance processes including daily operations meetings, weekly operations meetings, work planning meetings and terminal safety meetings

Support application of all bp Health & Safety Policy and adherence to all elements of the OMS to manage/minimise the identified risks associated with terminal operations, as well as application of the Risk Assessment Procedure

Perform planned and unplanned SOC (Safety Operations Conversation)

Be the primary first aid responder for the terminal, and the Performing Authority within bp’s Control of Work process

Promote bp’s HSSE policies including Golden Rules of Safety

Key role in emergency response, taking the role of Incident Commander until relieved and thereafter taking the role of On-Scene Controller

Ensure the safe and efficient operation of all plant and equipment, ensuring equipment integrity is maintained by operating the asset within its operating envelope

Operate various computerised control systems in control room environment

Ensure stock accounting deadlines and systems are maintained and all losses and gains in excess of bp standards are investigated

Understand and apply all legal and regulatory requirements associated with site operations

Ensure the principles of pollution control and the prevention of environmental damage are upheld so as to ensure compliance with the requirements of ISO14001

About you:

You will have a minimum of 5 GCSE’s and a NVQ Level 2 Bulk Liquid Warehousing would be preferred.

It would also be essential that you have:

Legislation and Safety awareness and knowledge

Familiarisation with emergency response equipment and procedures

Knowledge in the work permit system

Experience of working with hazardous products

Experience of working with industrial plant/processes

Knowledge of requirements of ISO9002/14001 and of COSHH/COMAH regulations

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, life & health insurance, medical care package, and many others benefits!

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!