Yes - up to 10%

Job summary

Key accountabilities Successfully and effectively follow all health, safety, security, environmental (HSSE) and operational practices and procedures

Possess knowledge of terminal equipment, regulatory requirements, terminal maintenance and computer operation

Understand and follow internal and external policies and procedures and recognize out of compliance conditions and implement corrective action

Monitor and maintain equipment in a manner that will allow for safe, efficient operations 24/7

Be able to work alone at times which will require a high level of motivation and initiative

Effectively communicate with managers, peers and contractors as necessary

Coordinate and manage multiple tasks This role is responsible for the handling of petroleum products in a safe and environmentally appropriate manner.

​​​​​In addition, the Terminal technician will perform the following tasks as part of their job responsibilities, not meant to be all inclusive:

Perform automatic and manual readings (meter, gauges, etc.)

Perform maintenance and housekeeping on various pieces of terminal equipment and/or terminal grounds involving physical labor activities such as lifting, hammering, wrenching, pulling, or climbing

Conduct sampling, calibration and other quality assurance activities

Gauge terminal tanks before receipt of product by the truck, railcar or marine tanker vessel

Log information, complete training and communicate with others

Complete authorization to work permits and other safety related paperwork and procedures such as lock-out/tag-out

Calibrate equipment

Maintain product integrity

Learn and follow government regulations

Provide safety orientations, as appropriate

Maintain terminal automation systems an all related equipment

Keep appropriate documentation up to date, organized, and readily available

Interface effectively with Project Managers

Assist with, prepare, and implement a preventative maintenance program

Essential Education

A minimum of a high school diploma or GED is required

Essential experience and job requirements

Ability and willingness to work up to 14 hours a shift

Ability to work outside for long periods of time and in any weather condition

Willing to work weekends on a rotating schedule

Willing to be on call 24 hours a day, 7 days a week on a rotating schedule

Must be physically qualified, including but not limited to, the ability to lift, carry, push, pull or drag hoses and equipment of up to 50 pounds in weight and climb heights up to 50’

Must have a mechanical proficiency (currently have or capability to develop skills & abilities)

Must have good communication skills and technical language with ability to check for understanding to eliminate miscommunications

Possess basic to intermediate computer skills in Microsoft Excel, Word and Outlook

Must Pass a Job Skills Test (JST)

Desirable criteria & qualifications

Two years pipeline or oil/petroleum proven experience

Post-high school education in technical crafts or work experience in job duties described above, preferred

Knowledge of diagrams (electrical/mechanical) reading

Knowledge of pressure control devices, valves, etc.

Why join us

At bp, we believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life, including a generous paid parental leave policy and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.