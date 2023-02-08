Terminals & NOJV Lead (AU)

.
At bp, our new business model is simple: integrating energy systems, partnering with countries, cities, and industries, and driving digital innovation. There’s never been a more interesting or exciting time to enter the energy industry, our customers are the heart of everything we do, and this role will play a key role in meeting their requirements.
The opportunity
Reporting to the Senior Manager Midstream Infrastructure, the role is a key safety influencing role, accountable for managing and improving bp’s exposure risk for the Australian terminals through living our safety leadership principles and effective non-operated joint venture (NOJV) management. The role owns the Australian terminals budget, managing planning, in year forecasting, delivery, and driving performance improvement with the ATOM NOJV and other terminal providers to meet bp’s supply chain needs.
Accountabilities will include: