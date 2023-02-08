Terminals & NOJV Lead (AU)

Job summary

.

At bp, our new business model is simple: integrating energy systems, partnering with countries, cities, and industries, and driving digital innovation. There’s never been a more interesting or exciting time to enter the energy industry, our customers are the heart of everything we do, and this role will play a key role in meeting their requirements.



The opportunity

Reporting to the Senior Manager Midstream Infrastructure, the role is a key safety influencing role, accountable for managing and improving bp’s exposure risk for the Australian terminals through living our safety leadership principles and effective non-operated joint venture (NOJV) management. The role owns the Australian terminals budget, managing planning, in year forecasting, delivery, and driving performance improvement with the ATOM NOJV and other terminal providers to meet bp’s supply chain needs.



Accountabilities will include:

Systematically identify, assess, prioritise, manage, and improve Australian terminals exposure risks and embody the bp safety leadership principles in all interactions with partners.

Relationship manager for the ATOM NOJV, accountable for driving safe, reliable, supply-secure, quality, and cost-efficient operations in alignment with the terminal services agreements (TSAs).

Act as the NOJV asset manager for ATOM, including owning the NOJV exposure management plan. Ensure appropriate assurance of exposure risk management by the Infrastructure Advisors.

Develop and execute the Australian terminals budget, managing planning, in year forecasting and delivery, and driving performance improvement with ATOM and other terminal providers to meet our supply chain needs, and ensuring spend is focused and efficient.

Work collaboratively across ANZ infrastructure team to drive best practice and continuous improvement in safety, risk management, commercial delivery, and processes.

Work collaboratively across the midstream supply and logistics teams to deliver end to end risk mitigation and value across the supply chain.

Work collaboratively with the Infrastructure Negotiator on contract negotiations for new/renewed third party terminal contracts, terminal leases, and port relationships for Australia.

Leverage the expertise and systematic process from the bp NOJV Centre of Excellence to continuously improve NOJV management and support overall NOJV management improvement across midstream ANZ.

Provide terminals expertise into Crisis Management and Business continuity planning and execution.

Relevant tertiary qualification (e.g. engineering, HSE) and/or relevant industry experience in terminals

Strong safety and risk management skills - driving safe, reliable, and efficient operations.

Familiarity with hydrocarbon terminals operations and asset management

Demonstrated strong management of NOJVs and/or third parties to drive strong performance and delivery

Strong stakeholder management and influencing skills, with both internal and external stakeholders

Strong management skills in complex cross functional projects

Strong ability to influence outside of direct line

Experience in portfolio management, including multi-million-dollar budgets