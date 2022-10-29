Terminals & Pipelines Engineer (Intern) Merrillville, IN

Job summary

Taking on the role as Terminal and Pipeline Engineer Intern means managing the integrity of offshore pipelines, risers, and flowlines. Alongside a strong degree in a technical field, such as mechanical engineering or a related degree, that means having excellent problem-solving skills and a passion for ensuring BP’s safety standards and new environmental ambitions.



As an intern working within Terminals and Pipelines, assignments may vary but could include:

Partnering with a senior engineer to learn about pipeline/tank inspection techniques and data analysis plus pipeline/tank repair project management

Assuming responsibility for development, execution, and commissioning of small scale maintenance-engineering projects

Supporting process safety initiatives, including safe operating limit excursion analysis, spill modelling, and hazard reviews for operational assets

Performing analytical work in support of technical recommendations from multiple work-streams

Working with engineers to optimize and improve critical assets (i.e. supporting hydraulic modeling, pump analytics, real-time operational data mining)

This is a fast-paced, collaborative role working in an integrated, multidisciplinary team. The candidate will be working side-by-side with experienced engineers in the engineering, inspection and maintenance divisions of a rapidly growing mid-stream business, in support of 24/7 operations of the assets. You will see projects through from design to completion, including start-up, to help develop a deeper understanding of the entire lifecycle of the various work-streams within the mid-stream business model. Specific responsibilities may include piping system design and layout, pumping & fluid flow system design & analysis, overpressure protection design, control valve design & application, insulation/painting/coating design, reviewing equipment design for maintenance engineering projects, defining equipment repair scope including welding, inspection, and material selection, equipment troubleshooting, root cause failure analysis, use of design codes (ASME, API, ANSI, ASTM), financial and business decision making (NPV, IRR, life cycle cost methodology), searching for and implementing new technologies, construction support, and all aspects of project management including schedule & cost tracking

Successful interns will be considered for a full-time role within our One Engineering Program upon earning their degree. The One Engineering Program at bp is a development program for Early career discipline engineers, in which they will build their experience through challenging development assignments, develop a toolkit of transferable skills for the future, and have a dedicated network of support to help them succeed.

At bp, we love our interns! In addition to developing your technical capabilities within your given discipline, we ensure you enjoy your time with us and have a fun summer. Some of the wonderful things you’ll experience as a bp intern are:

12-week internship

Competitive pay

Retirement savings opportunities

bp provided corporate housing with furnished apartments

Relocation assistance (if eligible)

Social events, lunch & learns and community service opportunities

“Chat with a Leader” sessions

Projects centered on meaningful work and true business impacts

Minimum requirements