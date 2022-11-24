Territory Manager

Yes - up to 100%

Job summary

Responsible for the development as well as the execution of the indirect sales strategy and delivery of the financial performance targets through managing local distributor partners / intermediaries/resellers; also takes responsibility for prospecting partners, coaching third parties and driving/monitoring their financial position to ensure long term sustainable value for the company, whilst providing training on products and services. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.

Job Purpose

The role is accountable for developing and implementation of sales strategy in selected territory and deliver financial performance targets including Sales Volume, Gross Margin and Overdue. The role is also responsible of finding prospect partners, coaching distributors and monitoring their financial position to ensure long term.

Key Accountabilities:

Develop and implement territory business plans according to PU business strategy

Deliver financial performance targets for territory including Volume, GM and Overdue.

Develop, agree (both internally and externally) and implement the annual business plan with the Distributor / Channel partner, providing permanent support in all areas of its contents, including: sales performance including forecasting and reporting – with timely interventions sales capability (skills and knowledge) customer offer deployment, coverage and satisfaction financial Return on Investment and cash flow performance brand representation and compliance HSSE and Ethical compliance

Input and influence people resources allocations of the distributors to ensure strategic priorities are fulfilled within the territory.

Ensure the sales tools and system is effectively implemented by distributors in the area.

Lead or act as the focal point for the assigned projects in the territory

Improve and deliver customer experience in targeted sectors and customer groups. Seeking continuous improvement and efficiency in all operations making sure the voice of the customer is represented in every decision we make. Drive standardization of our sales offers in line with basic customer offer.

Ensure that all activities conducted through 3rd parties or intermediaries in country comply fully with our own CoC and local competition legalization. Ensure compliance with country regulations, BP Group, Segment and regional policies and standards

Requirements:

Education

Bachelor’s degree or above

Experience