Territory Manager

Job summary

Responsible for the development as well as the execution of the indirect sales strategy and delivery of the financial performance targets through managing local distributor partners / intermediaries/resellers; also takes responsibility for prospecting partners, coaching third parties and driving/monitoring their financial position to ensure long term sustainable value for the company, whilst providing training on products and services. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for the development as well as the execution of the indirect sales strategy and delivery of the financial performance targets through managing local distributor partners / intermediaries/resellers; also takes responsibility for prospecting partners, coaching third parties and driving/monitoring their financial position to ensure long term sustainable value for the company, whilst providing training on products and services. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.



Job Description:

Purpose of Role

The role is accountable for developing and implementation of sales strategy in selected territory and deliver targets including Sales Volume, Gross Margin and Overdue as well as responsible for finding prospect partners, mentoring distributors and supervising their financial position to ensure long term.

Key Accountabilities:

Drive territory business plans according to PU business strategy

Deliver financial performance targets for territory including Volume, GM and Overdue.

Develop, agree (both internally and externally) and implement the annual business plan with the Distributor / Channel partner, providing permanent support in all areas of its contents, including: sales performance including forecasting and reporting – with timely interventions sales capability (skills and knowledge) customer offer deployment, coverage and satisfaction financial Return on Investment and cash flow performance brand representation and compliance HSSE and Ethical compliance

Input and influence people resources allocations of the distributors to ensure strategic priorities are fulfilled within the territory.

Ensure the sales tools and system is efficiently implemented by distributors in the area.

Lead or act as the focal point for the assigned projects in the territory

Improve and deliver customer experience in targeted sectors and customer groups. Seeking continuous improvement and efficiency in all operations making sure the voice of the customer is represented in every decision we make. Drive standardization of our sales offers in line with basic customer offer.

Ensure that all activities conducted through 3rd parties or intermediaries in country comply fully with our own CoC and local competition legalization. Ensure compliance with country regulations, BP Group, Segment and regional policies and standards

Required Education and Experience

Minimum 5 years working experience in distributor sales and management

Track record of delivery of sales targets and performance

Experience/track record/confidence representing the company externally and dealing expertly with large distributors

Experience of handling negotiations at senior level

Ability to develop and implement strategic and tactical business plans.

Ability to be hands on and drive the business with direct responsibility

Flexibility of thought and action to be able to respond to changing market environments and multifaceted business situations

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is fully remote



Skills:

Business Acumen, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Territory Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.