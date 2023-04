The Area Sales Manager (ASM) will sell, grow and support all Castrol HD business in assigned geography through our distributor network and direct accounts. HD ASMs drive results and performance through the execution of key accountabilities described below.

Maximize profitable growth of Castrol brands with a focus on premium products and HD strategic segments including both direct and indirect sales model.

Direct responsibility and management of direct accounts as defined (Allison distributors and all National & Key Accounts)

Work with WD sales force in assigned area to drive BP/Castrol business in Castrol’s HD focused segments.

Demonstrate, teach and train DSRs on how to prospect and close new business using Castrol programs.

Support DSRs in developing business relationships with large accounts.

Accountable to maintain a robust pipeline of prospects in HD strategic segments.

Participate with DBM in the development of Distributor scorecard targets.

Support HD National Accounts in local geography on ad hoc basis when local site support is needed.

Compliance with bp’s Code of Conduct, Values and Behaviors and HSSE Standards.

Effective daily use of Salesforce Customer Relationship Management tools to manage all aspects of the account relationship and build sustainable relationships throughout the customer organization, as well as our organization.

Utilization of digital tools available to support territory management including the use of Salesforce, Power BI, Tableau, Castrol Insights and TurfView.

Adopt and utilize the Castrol mindset which is a business where everyone is committed to the growth of our business, to deeply value our customers, to empower our people and to embrace change and challenge the status quo.