Territory Sales Manager - Peru Central & South

We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030 as we scale up investment in low-carbon, focus our oil and gas production and make headway on reducing emissions. Our new strategy kickstarts a decade of delivery towards our #bpNetZero ambition.

BP manufactures and markets lubricants through the Castrol brand, technology and relationships. Castrol is the pioneer of liquid engineering by developing the world's most advanced engine oils and fluids to keep the world moving. Our people are integral to our success. At Castrol, we promote a broad, diverse and high-performance culture in which every individual can grow and perform to the very best of their capabilities.

The Territory Sales Manager for Peru Central & South is responsible for the sales volume and scorecard performance of its assigned distributors. Accountable to drive results and performance, managing distributors’ account delivery for fee performance, ensuring that product handling, quality and inventory levels are in line with Castrol’s guidelines. The role performs detailed plans and handles sales processes in the region with focus on acquisition of new customers using the indirect sales model.

Build a deep knowledge of the market in which Castrol operates and explore the potential of the region in order to increase sales volume and attract new customers

Conduct monthly distributor performance reviews, which consist of a robust review of key prospects and accounts at risk. Thorough review of Scorecard metrics and performance manage distributors to drive accountability for Castrol sales results

Define distributors targets, performance metrics and business plans according to the organization’s objective. Making projections of volume, turnover, investments and gross margin to be generated by them

Create action plans when performance is not at target levels, identifying actions to close the gap and lead the execution of the action plan, always reporting gain and lost account results internally

Sales forecasting in a monthly basis as part of region’s demand plan. Analysing and protecting base volume, incremental volumes, new products and adjustments for gain-lost accounts

Support Castrol Branded Workshop offers and ensure distributor understands offers and Castrol’s approach to direct and indirect sales efforts

Accountable to ensure that accounts receivables with distributors is current and up to date

Provide input to the distributors about market needs and new products, sharing marketing competitive threats and trends. Responsible for periodic price tracking of our products in the market

Bachelors´ degree in industrial engineer, business administrator or any related field

5 to 10 years of experience in sales positions. Indirect sales in the lubricant industry is preferred

Customer and channel management experience

Strong experience implementing and performing marketing programs, customer proposals and value offers

Proficient in English is a must

Proven cross functional project management experience

Strong Excel and data management skills to make sales and business decisions. Salesforce, Power BI is desirable

Autonomous and proactive to seek and propose new businesses that bring value for Castrol

Positive relationship management and interpersonal skills, with the ability to build and maintain relationships with diverse customers, teams and at various organizational and business levels

High standard of analytical skills, including organization and prioritizing short term demands

The role will be located in Lima, under a hybrid scheme

We provide phenomenal environment & benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life & health insurance, medical care package, meal vouchers, annual cash bonus, pension plan and many others benefits!

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



