Territory Sales Manager - Peru Central & South

Entity:Customers & Products
Sales Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030 as we scale up investment in low-carbon, focus our oil and gas production and make headway on reducing emissions. Our new strategy kickstarts a decade of delivery towards our #bpNetZero ambition.
BP manufactures and markets lubricants through the Castrol brand, technology and relationships. Castrol is the pioneer of liquid engineering by developing the world's most advanced engine oils and fluids to keep the world moving. Our people are integral to our success. At Castrol, we promote a broad, diverse and high-performance culture in which every individual can grow and perform to the very best of their capabilities.
The Territory Sales Manager for Peru Central & South is responsible for the sales volume and scorecard performance of its assigned distributors. Accountable to drive results and performance, managing distributors’ account delivery for fee performance, ensuring that product handling, quality and inventory levels are in line with Castrol’s guidelines. The role performs detailed plans and handles sales processes in the region with focus on acquisition of new customers using the indirect sales model.
We provide phenomenal environment & benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life & health insurance, medical care package, meal vouchers, annual cash bonus, pension plan and many others benefits!
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Account strategy and business planning, Commercial Acumen, Customer Profitability, Customer Segmentation, Customer value proposition, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Managing strategic partnerships, Marketing, Negotiating value, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sales Optimization, Sales Results, Sales Territory Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Management, Strategic Selling, Territory Account Management, Territory Management, Territory Sales Management
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.