Territory Support Officer

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Conduct analysis of key retail data and provide reports and insights to the Regional Operations Manager and the Retail Business Managers.

This includes regularly set reports, findings and insights as well as ADHOC requests.

Support sales team to improve performance by working closely with Retail Business Managers for new volume opportunities.

Prepare performance reports and coordinate approvals (rebate, cash sales etc.) of new terms with respect to Delegations of Authority.

Act as a focal point of contact for the B2C channel of trade to lead volume improvement activities, demand planning/forecasting processes as well as supply chain issues.

Play an integrator role within the site support team to manage the continuous improvement activities of which includes the coordination of the functional teams especially I&E and GBS to engage proper support the team.

Develop and maintain an administrative system that will facilitate effective contract management and enforcement by RBMs.

Develop and maintain the systems that supervise performance against critical nonfuel KPIs, e.g., fuel recons, rental adjustments, margin adjustments etc.

Monitor and report on HSSE performance metrics, including legal compliance, criminal risk assessments (CRAs), audits and inspections, closure of action items, etc.

Responsible for compiling a daily log of issues that will impact the business environment and communicating to the RBMs, ROMs and / or customers on a timely and regular basis

Process purchase orders for the team as needed.

Provide administrative support for the Regional Sales Manager, such as coordinating regional meetings, capturing minutes, and recording and following up on actions. Arrange multi-party VC's, VTs and teleconferences. Addressing all correspondence, including the preparation of draft responses on behalf of the team, and other ad-hoc requests.

Answers and screens calls and takes messages when the team members are out of the office and ensures that messages are passed on to the right people accurately.

Provides customer service to the public, field, and office staff by acting as the primary contact for information requests and business enquiries.

Co-ordinates travel arrangements, accommodation, and itineraries.

Deal with customer queries and re-direct them to relevant staff

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



