Test-/Automation-Engineer for gears and robotics (m/f/d)

Job summary

Location: Moenchengladbach, Germany



At bp, we have only one thing in mind: the energy of tomorrow. We want to rethink energy so that we are climate-neutral by 2050 at the latest. We are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our approximately 70,000 employees worldwide, 4,600 of them in Germany. With the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people every day – today and in the future.



The job holder is responsible for executing mechanical-tribological tests on high performance test rigs, CNC centers for the development departments in Castrol Technology, QC, Customer Service and other test requestors (Sales).



Focus area of the job holder is the robot gearbox test rig and all associated tasks. The job also includes purchase of test parts, tools and replacement parts, adjusting test parts and adaptations, pre-evaluation and pre-measuring of test parts, test execution, capture and measuring of data, and evaluation and measuring of test parts afterwards including documentation of results. Furthermore, he/she is responsible for the digital integration of rigs to data lakes, for the maintenance and calibration of test rigs and developing new test methodologies and modelling. He / She is the technical contact for development departments, QC, Customer Service und test requestors for all questions related to the test rigs and results.

Your Tasks:

Strategy: Build knowledge in your field and deliver ideas for innovative products and technologies. Moreover, contribute to strategic relationships with external stakeholders, universities, etc. and support the digital strategy of the department (e.g. data storage, network for equipment, machine learning)

Planning: Manage test programs and projects. Plan resources with your team leader and provide support for research programs

Implementation: Take responsibility for the execution, documentation and reporting of tests. Support internal and external customers and stakeholders with expert knowledge.

Manage and monitor projects and activities by keeping track of resources, budget, expenditure. Adhere to health, safety, environment and quality standards

Support, coach and mentor team members in order to improve their overall capabilities and performance

M.Sc. or higher in Engineering, Robotics, Mechatronics or in any other adjacent, relevant subject

1-3 years’ relevant experience in the lubricant, tribology, manufacturing, machine tools, automotive or related industry.

Experience with development and execution of test methods on rigs

Experience in project management (classic or agile)

Programming skills

Understanding of control theory, hydraulic and pneumatic systems and electronic measurement technology

Experience in lubricants, tribology and energy products and applications

Skills in languages such as Python, Matlab or R

Ability to work cross-functionally, interact at most senior levels, internally and externally

Excellent English Language skills (C2 Proficiency) and good in German or willingness to learn at fluent level (B2 Proficiency)