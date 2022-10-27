Site traffic information and cookies

Test-/Automation-Engineer for gears and robotics (m/f/d)

  • Location Germany - North Rhine-Westphalia - Moenchengladbach
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category Research &amp; Technology Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 137428BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Location: Moenchengladbach, Germany

At bp, we have only one thing in mind: the energy of tomorrow. We want to rethink energy so that we are climate-neutral by 2050 at the latest. We are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our approximately 70,000 employees worldwide, 4,600 of them in Germany. With the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people every day – today and in the future.

The job holder is responsible for executing mechanical-tribological tests on high performance test rigs, CNC centers for the development departments in Castrol Technology, QC, Customer Service and other test requestors (Sales).

Focus area of the job holder is the robot gearbox test rig and all associated tasks. The job also includes purchase of test parts, tools and replacement parts, adjusting test parts and adaptations, pre-evaluation and pre-measuring of test parts, test execution, capture and measuring of data, and evaluation and measuring of test parts afterwards including documentation of results. Furthermore, he/she is responsible for the digital integration of rigs to data lakes, for the maintenance and calibration of test rigs and developing new test methodologies and modelling. He / She is the technical contact for development departments, QC, Customer Service und test requestors for all questions related to the test rigs and results.

Your Tasks:

  • Strategy: Build knowledge in your field and deliver ideas for innovative products and technologies. Moreover, contribute to strategic relationships with external stakeholders, universities, etc. and support the digital strategy of the department (e.g. data storage, network for equipment, machine learning)
  • Planning: Manage test programs and projects. Plan resources with your team leader and provide support for research programs
  • Implementation: Take responsibility for the execution, documentation and reporting of tests. Support internal and external customers and stakeholders with expert knowledge.
  • Manage and monitor projects and activities by keeping track of resources, budget, expenditure. Adhere to health, safety, environment and quality standards
  • Support, coach and mentor team members in order to improve their overall capabilities and performance
Your background:
  • M.Sc. or higher in Engineering, Robotics, Mechatronics or in any other adjacent, relevant subject
  • 1-3 years’ relevant experience in the lubricant, tribology, manufacturing, machine tools, automotive or related industry.
  • Experience with development and execution of test methods on rigs
  • Experience in project management (classic or agile)
  • Programming skills
  • Understanding of control theory, hydraulic and pneumatic systems and electronic measurement technology
  • Experience in lubricants, tribology and energy products and applications
  • Skills in languages such as Python, Matlab or R
  • Ability to work cross-functionally, interact at most senior levels, internally and externally
  • Excellent English Language skills (C2 Proficiency) and good in German or willingness to learn at fluent level (B2 Proficiency)
This is what you can expect:
  • bp stands for agile working in a digitized, team-oriented and international working environment
  • Flexible and mobile working as well as 30 days of leave
  • Attractive remuneration package (company pension scheme, bonus and share programme, Aral fuel card, group accident insurance, various special benefits)
  • International career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external training opportunities
  • Subsidized canteen and free hot drinks and water
  • Commitment to society: bp doubles the donations made privately by employees to non-profit organizations and rewards voluntary time commitment.
  • Employees can offset their personal CO2 footprint, bp doubles this amount
  • Programs to improve work-life balance
We live equal opportunities and value diversity. We emphasize that all people - regardless of gender, nationality, ethnic and social origin, religion/belief, disability, age and sexual orientation - are equally welcome.

