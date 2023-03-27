Test- Engineer gearbox and bearings (m/f/d)

Location: Moenchengladbach, Germany
At bp, we have only one thing in mind: The energy of tomorrow. We want to rethink energy so that we are climate-neutral by 2050 at the latest. We are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our approximately 70,000 employees worldwide, 4,600 of them in Germany. With the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people every day – today and in the future.
The job holder is responsible for executing mechanical-tribological tests on high performance test rigs, CNC centers for the development departments in Castrol Technology, QC, Customer Service and other test requestors (Sales).
Focus area of the job holder is gears and gearbox related test rigs and all associated tasks. The job also includes purchase of test parts, tools and replacement parts, adjusting test parts and adaptations, pre-evaluation and pre-measuring of test parts, test execution, capture and measuring of data, and evaluation and measuring of test parts afterwards including documentation of results. Furthermore, he/she is responsible for the digital integration of rigs, for the maintenance and calibration of test rigs and developing new test methodologies and modelling. He / She is the technical contact for development departments, QC, Customer Service und test requestors for all questions related to the test rigs and results.
Your Tasks: