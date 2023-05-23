Test- Engineer gearbox and bearings (m/f/d)

Job summary

Location: Moenchengladbach, Germany At bp, we have only one thing in mind: The energy of tomorrow. We want to rethink energy so that we are climate-neutral by 2050 at the latest. We are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our approximately 70,000 employees worldwide, 4,600 of them in Germany. With the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people every day – today and in the future. The job holder is responsible for executing mechanical-tribological tests on high performance test rigs, CNC centers for the development departments in Castrol Technology, QC, Customer Service and other test requestors (Sales). Focus area of the job holder is gears and gearbox related test rigs and all associated tasks. The job also includes purchase of test parts, tools and replacement parts, adjusting test parts and adaptations, pre-evaluation and pre-measuring of test parts, test execution, capture and measuring of data, and evaluation and measuring of test parts afterwards including documentation of results. Furthermore, he/she is responsible for the digital integration of rigs, for the maintenance and calibration of test rigs and developing new test methodologies and modelling. He / She is the technical contact for development departments, QC, Customer Service und test requestors for all questions related to the test rigs and results.

Innovation & Engineering



Research & Technology Group



Your Tasks:

Implementation: Take responsibility for the execution, documentation and reporting of tests. Support internal and external customers and stakeholders with expert knowledge.

Planning: Manage test programs and projects. Plan resources with your team leader and provide support for research programs

Support, coach and mentor team members in order to improve their overall capabilities and performance

Manage and monitor projects and activities by keeping track of resources, budget, expenditure. Adhere to health, safety, environment and quality standards

Strategy: Build knowledge in your field and deliver ideas for innovative products and technologies. Moreover, contribute to strategic relationships with external stakeholders, universities, etc.

Your background:

1-3 years’ relevant experience in the lubricant, tribology, manufacturing, machine tools, automotive or related industry.

M.Sc. or higher in Mechanical Engineering, Mechatronics or similar subject

Experience with development and execution of mechanical test methods on rigs

Experience in project management (classic or agile)

Experience in lubricants, tribology and their applications

Ability to work cross-functionally, interact at most senior levels, internally and externally

Excellent English Language skills and good (B2 Proficiency) in German and willingness to become fluent.

This is what you can expect:

bp stands for agile working in a digitized, team-oriented and international working environment

Flexible and mobile working as well as 30 days of leave

Attractive remuneration package (company pension scheme, bonus and share programme, Aral fuel card, group accident insurance, various special benefits)

International career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external training opportunities

Subsidized canteen and free hot drinks and water

Commitment to society: bp doubles the donations made privately by employees to non-profit organizations and rewards voluntary time commitment.

Employees can offset their personal CO2 footprint, bp doubles this amount

Programs to improve work-life balance

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.