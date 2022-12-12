Job summary

Want to be part of something Electrifying? ​



Bp pulse are the UK’s fastest growing EV charging network and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero.​ We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team with the best EV experts out there. ​YOU can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world electrify!





As a Test and Validation Engineer you will be working in an agile and customer-centric environment, responsible for testing bp pulse home, public and fleet charging solutions.



You will play a critical role in supporting bp’s ambition to achieve Net Zero by 2050 or sooner and create strategic partnerships that drive long-term value for Customer and Products, while being digitally enabled and empowered by customer insights and data to deliver solutions.





What the role does

Develop and execute testing of our products and third-party products

Rig design and build to deliver capability in-line with test strategy

Test method development against requirements

Test execution at Component, System and Vehicle Level in-line with development plans

Engagement with internal and external suppliers to resolve technical issues

Participation in continuous improvement process to support identification of root cause and validation of the corrective actions

Knowledge of electrical power testing, human machine interface (HMI) testing, communications testing and experience developing electrical/electronic test rigs and fixtures.

HNC / HND degree qualification in electrical engineering, electronics or computing.

Problem solving capabilities where you can apply structured problem solving using existing tools and processes.

A P

proven track record of robust on-time project delivery and an ability to work collaboratively with other team members and suppliers while solving technical issues.

Building external relationships and can report technical issues concisely to your line manager.

Some experience with Vector / Canalyser software and C or Python programming skills to support development of automated test.

To support testing, this role is 100% office-based, in Milton Keynes and occasional off-site work may be required.However, as part of bp’s culture, we care about providing all our employees with a good work/life balance and we demonstrate this through our open, inclusive and trusting environment and our various reward incentives, wellbeing initiatives and range of resources.bp is a fun place to work and bp pulse are expanding our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start up.Further benefits for this test and validation engineer role include world leading test facility with the very latest test equipment, tremendous learning, and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, a medical care package and many others. In this role you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers.Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.Find your electric future with bp pulse!