Job summary

The Demand Analyst (Sales & Operations Planning Analyst) will provide in-depth analytical support to the Demand Management Process. The role provides insight and challenge, along with maintaining and managing a formal, structured and consistent Demand management process. The Demand Management process consists of four key activities: Demand Planning and Forecasting, Communicating Demand, Demand Execution and Demand Control. The Demand Analyst is considered as a key role to support the implementation and facilitation of these sub-processes to a rolling 24-month horizon for Turkey, Ukraine and Central Asia countries.

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Responsibilities:

• Hold ownership of a sub-set of the Demand Management process, including ownership of data input and output from the Demand Planning systems. Proactively driving forecast accuracy and bias improvement

• Evolve and maintain documentation and standard operating procedures for Demand Planning processes

• Manage Demand Consensus meetings with Sales and Marketing teams which builds to a one-number plan and the integration of the DP process into the entire organization

• Follow-up performance indicators to meet forecast accuracy and customer service objectives

• Track, monitor and clean-up forecast, including reporting at various levels of detail, analyze and cleanse, if required; all data pertinent to creating the sales forecast (historical sales, market trends, seasonality) in different hierarch

• Close co-operation with relevant stakeholders in Sales, Marketing and Pricing to ensure incorporation of commercial plans, assumptions and risks/opportunities into Demand Plans

• Provide accurate information to both business customers and support teams through the correct use of all information technology systems.

• Contribute positively to achieving individual, team and organizational (Turkey, Ukraine, Central Asia) targets.

• Display flexibility and adaptability to work with and assist other teams within the organization.

• Develop and maintain a professional working relationship with internal and external stakeholders.

• Compliance with Company Policies

• Ensure data is accurately entered and maintained in all systems, minimizing errors and resultant financial losses

• Analyse trends and understands business activity in order to provide challenge and make recommendations to improve the accuracy of the Demand Plan

• Support the Demand Manager by actively seeking and challenging all inputs into the Demand plan

• Supports system implementation and on-going projects

• Maintain close relationship with Supply Chain and Finance to provide clear insights into Demand Plans, and be the key integration point for supply disruptions, demand control and supply balancing process.



Essential Criteria:

• Fluency in Turkish and English is mandatory

• University degree preferably in Industrial Engineering, Economics

• Minimum 3--4 years of experience in demand planning or sales forecasting processes is an advantage

• Excellent skill and ability in the use of MS Excel, MS Power Point, SAP and Power BI is an asset

• Strong analytical skills – able to analyze and summarize complex information and prepared to drive performance improvements

• High understanding of the business requirements and strategy

• Good understanding of Supply Chain performance metrics and industry trends

• One team mind-set and strong analytical, communication and internal/external partnering skills

• Ability to work under time pressure and to prioritize multiple tasks

• Must be a self-starter, highly motivated with the ability to communicate with all levels of the organization

• Able to assimilate data to identify key issues and aid decision making, able to anticipate future situations and plan ahead to meet them Looks for ways to do things better, faster and more efficiently

• Highly motivated



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analytical Thinking, Demand Planning, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Power BI, Microsoft PowerPoint, Multitasking, Performance Improvements, Plain English, Sales Forecasting, Supply Chain Performance, Turkish Language



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.