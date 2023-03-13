Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Thesis Writing Geology

Thesis Writing Geology

Thesis Writing Geology

  • Location Indonesia - Central - Jakarta
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Business Support Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 145910BR
  • Experience level Entry
Job summary

University student thesis writing (undergraduate/graduate) in bp P&O – Subsurface. Student will be given the opportunity to gather and to analyze data relevant with bp Indonesia activities to write the thesis. Advisor(s) will be appointed to assist successful candidate relevant to the topics of the thesis. Results will be delivered both to bp as formal technical report and to university as input into student thesis.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES :

Conduct thesis writing in bp P&O – Subsurface and other relevant functions. Students are expected to maintain communication and work in alignment with bp advisors and university advisors. Prepare progress report, final presentation and final report to bp. Thesis writing will be conducted in BP Indonesia Jakarta office


ESSENTIAL EDUCATION :

Last year students at university in bachelor or master degrees program. Preferably with major in geoscience & geologist.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION :

Student to provide their own equipment (i.e. laptop) during thesis writing period.

