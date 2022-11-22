Third Party Manufacturing Analyst

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.
Support the overall performance and execution of operations at assigned third party manufacturing sites, to ensure delivery of BP GSC short and long-term performance objectives and coordinate the activities of many functions within the plant to achieve a successful outcome.
2. Lead routine projects including product launches, vendor start up, site rationalization, and technical changes.
3. Coordinate the activities of various groups inside and outside Castrol to ensure key activities are accomplished within the desired timeframes and to the level of accuracy and quality needed.
Bachelor of Science Degree (preferably Supply Chain or Engineering) or equivalent with manufacturing and operations experience in lubricants, CPG or chemical industry
(3) years minimum experience in various supply chain functions, with exposure to blending and packaging of consumer goods, supplier relationships, and materials/production planning
Effective at completing audits, performing root cause analysis, conflict resolution, and developing continuous improvement with various vendors
Knowledge of standard methodologies in supply chain management, plant operations, budgeting and supplier relationships; broad understanding of manufacturing processes, logistics, and international trade.
SAP and APO experience, advance Excel and Power BI is required
Manufacturing Management, Production Management, Project Management & Asset Maintenance, Safety & Quality Leadership, Continuous Improvement
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!