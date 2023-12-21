Third Party Manufacturing Analyst

Job summary

About UsAt bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, finance and commercial business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!



Support the overall performance and execution of operations at assigned third party manufacturing sites, to ensure delivery of BP GSC short and long-term performance objectives and coordinate the activities of many functions within the plant to achieve a successful outcome.

1. The incumbent will act as Single Point of Accountability (SPA) responsible for operations at assigned third party sites and ensure compliance to BP HSSE, quality, service, cost, and contractual requirements. Overall responsibilities include:

Supervise performance and trends using various tools (RCCP, Monthly Metrics, Performance Improvement Plan (PIP), Quality System Improvement (QSI), …) and actively work with third party sites to maintain quality, handle risks, correct deviations, and align capabilities with BP ways of working, GSC strategies, and environmental conditions;

Ensure the flow of materials through third-party sites, from inventory management to purchasing materials, production planning ultimately to the final release of goods to the customers to achieve expected customer service (IFOT) within working capital and cost guidelines;

Work with appropriate team members to resolve disputes between third party and associated entities (BP, approved vendors, customers, logistics);

Maintain effective working relationships with the third-party sites and align on changes in both directions on forecasts, capabilities, supply disruptions, specifications/standards, approved vendors/blanket orders, product launches, and initiatives supported with Management Of Change.

Drive continuous improvement and implement standard methodologies where needed;

Ensure accuracy of BP systems (SAP inventory and transactions; Fusion) and alignment with third party operating systems;

2. Support routine projects including product launches, vendor start up, site rationalization, and technical changes.

3. Coordinate the activities of various groups inside and outside Castrol to ensure key activities are accomplished within the desired timeframes and to the level of accuracy and quality needed.

Bachelor of Science Degree (preferably Supply Chain or Engineering) or equivalent with manufacturing and operations experience in lubricants, CPG or chemical industry

(3) years minimum experience in various supply chain functions, with exposure to blending and packaging of consumer goods, supplier relationships, and materials/production planning

Effective at completing audits, performing root cause analysis, conflict resolution, and developing continuous improvement with various vendors

Knowledge of standard methodologies in supply chain management, plant operations, budgeting and supplier relationships; broad understanding of manufacturing processes, logistics, and international trade.

SAP and APO experience, advance Excel is required

Manufacturing Management, Production Management, Project Management & Asset Maintenance, Safety & Quality Leadership, Continuous Improvement

$66,000 - $122,000 *Please note the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the base pay range for this position at the time of posting. You may learn more about our generous benefits here https://exploreyourbenefits.com/landing.html

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain Development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action



