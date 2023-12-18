Third Party Manufacturing Senior Analyst

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Manage the overall performance and execution of operations at assigned third party manufacturing sites, to ensure delivery of BP GSC short and long-term performance objectives.This position will be located in our offices in Santa Fe, Mexico City. We are currently working under a hybrid schedule, three times a week from the office.



1. The incumbent will act as SPA responsible for operations at assigned third party sites and ensure compliance to BP HSSE, Quality, Service, cost, and contractual requirements. Overall responsibilities include:

• Monitoring performance and trends using various tools (RCCP, KPI Monthly Metrics, Weekly Scorecard) and actively work with the third-party sites to maintain quality, manage risks, correct deviations, and align capabilities with BP ways of working, GSC strategies, and environmental conditions.

• Ensuring the flow of materials through the third-party sites, from inventory management to purchasing materials, production planning ultimately to the final release of goods to the customers to achieve expected customer service (IFOT) within working capital and cost guidelines;

• Resolving disputes between third party and associated entities (BP, approved vendors, customers, logistics);

• Maintaining effective working relationships with the third-party sites and align on changes in both directions on forecasts, capabilities, supply disruptions, specifications/standards, approved vendors/blanket orders, product launches, and initiatives supported with MOC’s.

• Drive continuous improvements and implement best practices where needed;

• Ensure accuracy of BP systems (SAP inventory and transactions; Fusion) and alignment with the third party’s operating systems.

2. .Lead strategic projects including product launches, vendor start up, site rationalization, and technical changes.

3. Engage BP resources on the third party’s behalf to support local operations: IT&S for access/connectivity to BP systems; Procurement to resolve vendor disruptions; GLT for quality incidents; and Planning for forecasting accuracy.

4. Develop the capability to evaluate and establish new sourcing solution in Latinoamerica.



• Bachelor of Science Degree (preferably Supply Chain or Engineering) or equivalent with Manufacturing and Operations experience in lubricants, CPG or chemical industry.



• (5) years minimum experience in various supply chain functions, with exposure to blending and packaging of consumer goods, supplier relationships, and materials/production planning; effective at completing audits, executing root cause analysis, negotiating conflict resolution, and developing continuous improvements with various vendors; strong knowledge of best practices in supply chain management, plant operations, budgeting and supplier relationships; broad understanding of manufacturing processes, logistics, and international trade.



• People Leadership, Manufacturing Management, Production Management, Project Management & Asset Maintenance, Safety & Quality - - Leadership, Continuous Improvement– Mastery.

• SAP and APO or Kinaxis experience, advance Excel and Power BI is required

• Excellent oral and written communications and influence skills in Spanish and English.

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



