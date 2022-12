Job summary

Responsible for providing customer service support to help to ensure maximum customer satisfaction, providing a communicative link between our products/services and our customers and maintaining an accurate understanding of the customer's needs and expectations.

Join our Customer Team and advance your career as a

Third Party & DRP Planner

(Fixed term until 2024 December)

Create an achievable procurement plan for the next 24 months at item/location level of planned stock movements across the Europe distribution network based on the Distribution Requirements Plan (DRP)

Act as main contact for third party suppliers regarding the supply of purchased finished products and to work directly with them to ensure we have the right products, in the right places and at the right times across all of Europe. Provide monthly forecasts of procurement requirements for third party suppliers and works with them to understand and resolve any demand/supply imbalances

Work directly with the Market Demand Managers to ensure that the sales forecasts in SAP APO are robust and reflect the latest demand plans of the business

Work directly with the business Demand Managers to ensure demand control processes are in place and effective and that any changes to the demand forecasts are understood

Review supply shortage alerts daily and take corrective actions

Ensures inventory levels at SKU level are maintained to agreed target levels

Work closely with Master Data Administrators, Product Lifecycle Managers, Marketing Managers

Work closely with the NPI & Product Lifecycle Manager to ensure that product lifecycle plans are reflected in the DRP and deployment plans e.g. managing the phase in and phase out of stocks

Validate all warehouse ABCD classifications and packed goods safety stocks for their SKUs as part of the central Stock Mix Optimization (SMO) process

Work with the Network Optimization team (Sourcing Analysts) to identify a single warehouse for delivery which would act a supply hub for the other warehouses in the Europe distribution network

Bachelors’ degree or equivalent experience is required

Fluency in English

3-5 years of relevant experience in Procurement or Production Planning

Knowledge and experience of Distribution Requirements Planning (DRP) and a good understanding of its importance to the business

Knowledge of SAP APO and advanced Excel skills

Excellent written/oral communication skills and ability to build effective working relationships

Strong analytical skills

Attention to details and ability to understand business needs and big picture at the same time

Ability to rapidly identify key issues in a complex situation