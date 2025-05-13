Time & Absence Specialist

Job summary

Entity:

People, Culture & Communications



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As part of an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.

We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, establishing teams and structures and driving continuous improvement. We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.

Operations & Advisory (O&A) is an internal global shared services and technology solutions organisation within People & Culture. It is responsible for innovating & delivering HR services and solutions for bp globally, from a number of Business & Technology Centres and local delivery teams. O&A is the first point of contact for HR related matters; the team are policy, process and digital experts, dedicated to delivering the best customer experience.

The Time and Absence Specialist processes Local Delivery work, which includes data changes and administration through different parts of the employee lifecycle using Workday and Salesforce. The role also provides information and guidance to BP employees and PC&C on employee processes and data changes across the breadth of the Workday solution.

What you will do:

Processing local Time and Absence employee processes in Workday, as well as the production of required letters and contracts.

Provide administration support with any legal, fiscal and regulatory processes.

Providing guidance and information to employees, managers and PC&C on complex employee process and data changes, across the breadth of the Workday processes.

Streamline and continuously improve HR processes (e.g. templates, automation in processing) in close cooperation with team colleagues from Operations & Advisory in other Business & Technology Centres

Active participation in P&C projects (e.g. local implementation of global guidelines, system changes)

Responsible for the administration of local benefits where required

What you will need ?

Formal education: A Level (UK)/Highschool Diploma (US) or equivalent education

Skills:

Strong customer service skills

Digital fluency – strong systems and computer skills and experience across full spectrum of Office programmes and analytical support tools

Proven ability to skilfully navigate a tiered support model

Knows when to seek support from other subject matter experts

Numeracy & analytical thinking – able to quickly and effectively generate and analyse a range of data to provide accurate and timely information to inform business decisions

Excellent personal organisational skills – good balance of being proactive and reactive; ability to manage multiple priorities and complete tasks on time

Psychological safety

Continuous learning

Programme management

Stakeholder management

Communication

Continuous improvement

Organizational knowledge

Analytical thinking

Agile core principles

Resilience

Teamwork

Customer centric thinking

Technical Skills:

1 to 3 years relevant experience within a HR Shared Services environment supporting Time and Absence processes

Advanced knowledge of CRM systems

Advanced knowledge of Reporting & Analytics

Advanced knowledge of HR Systems such as Workday

Demonstrated ability to administer HR systems and processes efficiently and effectively

Able to provide a level of support to employees who have restricted access to service channels due to technology or language limitations

Risk Management – acts with high level of integrity and respect for data privacy. Takes steps to mitigate against risks in this space and knows when to escalate any concerns

Business acumen & customer focus– keeps up to date with internal and external context, seeks to understand the relationship between their activity and the local business drivers. Aware that HR is an enabler of the business and seeks to ensure HR solutions lead to enhanced business

Behavioral:

Solutions focus – seeks to identify solutions and make improvements to processes which will add value to the business and enhance ways of working

Relationship management – Ability to build and maintain relationships with customers. Is building and applying skills in active listening and can communicate effectively (written and verbal)

Is continually enhancing self-awareness and actively seeks input from others on impact and effectiveness

Applies judgment and common sense - able to use insight and good judgement to inform actions taken and ensure solutions are pragmatic

Works well independently

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Customer service delivery excellence, Customer Service Design, Data Management, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Discovered resource estimation and assurance, Employee and labour relations, Extract, transform and load, Global Perspective, Information Security, Leading transformation, Management Reporting, Managing change, Managing strategic partnerships, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Project and programme management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management {+ 2 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.