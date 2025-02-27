Time Senior Specialist

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

People, Culture & Communications



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As part of an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.

We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement.

What you will do:

Follow up on Leave of Absences and required actions, based on payroll system monitoring, also liaising with Occupational Health.

Monitor long-term disability, liaising with Cigna.

Manage retro case actions.

Support year-end payroll / time and absence activities.

Handle SAP and PeopleSoft data enquiries.

Perform transactions and manage associated tasks for employees in regard to designated people core area processes.

Perform the review and approve steps to ensure these are in line with policy and established thresholds.

Deliver record, paperwork and document cases according to agreed standard operating procedures and statutory legal, fiscal or regulatory obligations.

Ensure that employee and organization data integrity is maintained during people core administration processing, following data management processes and procedures.

Administer P&C policy and programs effectively and efficiently, while maintaining internal customer satisfaction.

Undertake other work in support of the O&A delivery team as required, including queue management.

Provide active support around problem identification and resolution, acting as a SME for assigned people core area.

Identify, raise and apply continuous improvements to designated area of expertise.

Support projects related to global system releases, global policies and processes changes, and continuous improvements initiatives. Support Global P&C Services projects.

Collaborate with ER / IR (this should be updated to reflect the new model with ER , line manager advisory, etc.), Legal and Reward & Benefits CoE teams on policy changes, state regulations documentation and company initiatives.

Represent team to both internal and external audiences regarding operational issues and improvement/change initiatives.

Support planning and executive operation strategy.Change Management:

Support changes in services by managing change process with stakeholders – internal & external.

Help with input / support on case for change proposals.

Support internal change communications and implementation.

Drive a culture of continuous improvement towards operational excellence.

Risk Management: Identify and call out risks to Time Manager (is this a role or should this be another listed?) as necessary.

Managing risks and ensuring continuous operations including BCP.

What you will need:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience required

Skills:

Prior experience on coaching teams in a shared services environment.

Proven ability to skilfully navigate a tiered support model.

Able to provide a level of support to bp employees who have restricted access to service channels due to technology or language limitations.

Knows when to seek support from other subject matter experts

Strong customer service skills.

Technical:

Demonstrated ability to administer P&C systems and processes efficiently and effectively, for assigned area / process, including the understanding of legal, fiscal and regulatory requirements.

Digital fluency – strong systems and computer skills and experience across full spectrum of Office programmes and analytical support tools.

Numeracy & analytical thinking – able to quickly and effectively generate and analyse a range of data to provide accurate and timely information to inform business decisions.

Risk Management – acts with high level of integrity and respect for data privacy. Takes steps to mitigate against risks in this space and knows when to call out any concerns.

Behavioural:

Solutions focus – seeks to identify solutions and make improvements to processes which will add new value to the business and enhance ways of working.

Relationship management – Ability to build and maintain relationships with customers. Is building and applying skills in active listening and is able to communicate effectively (written and verbal).

Eye for business & customer focus– keeps up to date with internal and external context, seeks to understand the relationship between own activity and bp business drivers.

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.