Time Specialist

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Summary:

Grade JResponsible for supporting HR Services by delivering a range of activities which may include payroll services, responding, resolving and/or escalating employee queries, providing operational support within the HR portal, Chat bot and Salesforce CRM tools, or providing guidance and information to employees, managers and HR on complex employee process and data changes, across the breadth of the Workday processes.



Job Description:

Objective:

Responsible for providing Time and Absence services in Reflexis in support of accurate Time delivery in the US, including transactional support, vendor coordination, and timely and accurate analysis of time entry related research and queries. Also responsible for providing Time Management transactional support in Workday Time Tracking tool.

Key Accountabilities:

This role will be responsible for assisting time entry activities in Reflexis or workday time tracking including CORRECTIONS AND will work with Reflexis vendor and P&C Services to provide solutions to maintain and/or improve time keeping services to employees performing time entry in Reflexis or workday time tool.

Primary Responsibilities and Tasks

Works closely with the Store Management teams on Timecard related transactions and corrections assist with scheduling questions and corrections Complete retro edits to time records and communication to Payroll Team to ensure corrections are paid or recouped on a subsequent payroll run, if applicable providing Reflexis time related reporting to store operations & cross functional partners as requested Support the OP’s team in reporting requirements (overtime, non-compliance of policy in regard to lunch and breaks)

Provides active support around problem identification and resolution

Entry of Leave hours into Reflexis or Workday Time Tracking as provided by the “Leaves” Team

Works in coordination with stores to ensure timely and accurate time approvals and payroll release review & resolve outstanding issues that could impact the timeliness of payroll processing

Provide Payroll Team with hours worked for current week and final vacation, sick, and floating holiday hours (accrual hours) when a team Member is terminated or resigns in “on demand” states.

Audit and supervise timecards, schedule logs, and exceptions for compliance to state DOL laws. Ensure all required store-level documentation has been completed and submitted.

Implement changes to the verbiage of attestation in Reflexis to follow the current state guidelines as reported by the legal team.

serves as Reflexis time and attendance SME for the US and frontline support for stores

collaborate with P&C services on time & attendance process and procedure changes



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Customer service delivery excellence, Customer Service Design, Data Management, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Discovered resource estimation and assurance, Employee and labour relations, Extract, transform and load, Global Perspective, Information Security, Leading transformation, Management Reporting, Managing change, Managing strategic partnerships, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Project and programme management, Stakeholder Engagement {+ 3 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.