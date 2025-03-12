Time Specialist

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

People, Culture & Communications



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As part of an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.

We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement.

The P&C Administrator & Pay Specialist is responsible for accurately maintaining and processing payroll activities and supporting queries from employees. The role also contributes to continuous improvement activities and ensures that legal, fiscal, and regulatory requirements pertaining to services delivery are met. The role collaborates with the US Local Delivery Lead, Operational Excellence Team, Global Solution Owner for Payroll, Time and Attendance, and integration partners to deliver centralized and standardized people services for BP.

What you will do:

Payroll - Ensure timely and accurate delivery of payroll, working with key providers to ensure correct processes are followed and sign offs are completed according to requirements

LFR (legal, fiscal, regulatory) - Ensure all legal, fiscal and regulatory actions are taken in line with requirements. Look to streamline and modernize processes where possible

Local Delivery - Provide timely and accurate information in support of local delivery requirements (e.g. headcount reports, review of data, presentation materials)

In-depth understanding of country laws, policies, and practices as they pertain to country delivery accountabilities

Responds to employee inquiries in a timely and accurate manner

Updates and maintains employee information in relevant P&C systems

Participates in ongoing auditing to ensure quality of employee data in relevant P&C systems

Works closely with the Americas Service Center and colleagues in Business & Technology Centres to complete hire to retire processes for the country.

Supports key projects as required

What you will need ?

Bachelor’s Degree in Human Resources, Business Administration or a related field.

Technical Skills:

TT Payroll knowledge, including hire to retire impacts

Numeracy and analytical thinking –able to quickly and effectively generate and analyse a range of data to provide accurate and timely information to inform business decisions

Digital fluency – strong systems and computer skills and experience across full spectrum of systems and technologies in use, able to quickly learn new systems

Good communication skills; experience in positioning messages appropriately with different audiences, with a close attention to grammar and spelling

Ability to prioritize, format, and produce correspondence and reports in a variety of formats

Good investigative and analytical skills to be able to prioritize work and meet strict deadlines

Behavioural:

Leadership & EQ Capability

Resiliently adapt to change in priorities and be comfortable with process driven repetition and be self-directed

Respects confidentiality and uses the appropriate discretion require for handling employees’ personal information

Works well independently and as a member of the team, proactively providing support to colleagues during workload peaks or vacation coverage, willing to work in agile ways outside of scope of own role and happy to be of aid with other activity as and when required

Excellent personal organisational skills – good balance of being proactive and reactive; ability to manage multiple priorities and complete tasks on time and with attention to detail

Is continually enhancing self-awareness and actively seeks input from others on impact and effectiveness

Applies judgment and common sense - able to use insight and good judgement to inform actions taken and ensure solutions are pragmatic

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Skills:

