Time System Coordinator

The ROO is an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the West Coast, Midwest, and Northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic approach to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future. The Time Coordinator is responsible for providing time and absence services in Reflexis in support of accurate time delivery in the US, including transactional support, vendor coordination, and timely and accurate analysis of time entry related research and queries. Also responsible for providing time management transactional support in Workday time tracking tool.

Customers & Products



HR Group



The ROO is an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the West Coast, Midwest, and Northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic approach to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.The Time Coordinator is responsible for providing time and absence services in Reflexis in support of accurate time delivery in the US, including transactional support, vendor coordination, and timely and accurate analysis of time entry related research and queries. Also responsible for providing time management transactional support in Workday time tracking tool.



Works closely with the store management teams on timecard related transactions and corrections

Assist with scheduling questions and corrections

Complete retro edits to time records and communication to payroll team to ensure corrections are paid or recouped on a subsequent payroll run, if applicable

Providing Reflexis time related reporting to store operations & cross functional partners as requested

Support the op’s team in reporting requirements (overtime, non-compliance of policy in regard to lunch and breaks)

Provides active support around problem identification and resolution

Entry of leave hours into Reflexis or workday time tracking as provided by the “leaves” team

Works in coordination with stores to ensure prompt and accurate time approvals and payroll release Review & resolve outstanding issues that could impact the timeliness of payroll processing

Audit and monitor timecards, schedule logs, and exceptions for compliance to state dol laws. Ensure all required store-level documentation has been completed and submitted.

Implement changes to the verbiage of attestation in Reflexis to follow the current state guidelines as reported by the legal team.

Serves as Reflexis time and attendance SME for the us and frontline support for stores

Collaborate with P&C services on time & attendance process and procedure changes

B.S in Business or related field

Retail management or Retail payroll experience is a plus

Statistical & Spreadsheet Proficiency — Using computer systems to program, set up functions, enter data, and process information.

Problem Solving — The ability to complete a risk analysis and provide potential solutions.

Critical Thinking — Using logic and reasoning to identify the strengths and weaknesses of alternative solutions, conclusions or approaches to problems.

Active Learning — Understanding the implications of new information for both current and future problem-solving and decision-making.

Deductive Reasoning — The ability to apply general rules to specific problems to produce answers that make sense.

Writing & Speaking — Communicating effectively in writing as appropriate for the needs of the audience.

Prioritization & Time Management- Developing specific goals and plans to prioritize, organize, and accomplish your work

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Customer service delivery excellence, Data Management, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Employee and labour relations, Global Perspective, Information Security, Leading transformation, Management Reporting, Managing change, Managing strategic partnerships, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Project and programme management, Stakeholder Engagement



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.