Tolls & ORS Product Manager (m/f/d) Full-time

Who we are: At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future. Bp is building best in class services on Tolls and ORS (On Road Services) with the objective to reach 40% of margin through non hydro carbon products. Fleet product offer consists of Fuel, energy, mobility payment and management solutions for B2B Fleets. Tolls and ORS products as EETS boxes, local tolls (ex Go Box/Satellic/eToll) or On Road Services (Tunnels, Ferries, Tax recovery services, On Road Assistance) are essential parts of the offer. How you can help to shape the future: The purpose of this role is to lead bp's Tolls and ORS business with products essentially provided by external third part. The role is to expand bp's offering in Tolls & ORS as well as deliver best in class customer experience solutions in integrated fuel and end to end fleet management services. Success in this role will be through ability to manage multistakeholders project, analytical skills, market & commercial acumen and capacity to communicate with internal and external parties i.e. customers, service providers. Having the focus on offer development, delivery and customer experience as well as being disciplined around project management is key. Tolls and ORS services sit under Fleet Core offer product Development team and as a Product Manager you will be reporting to Tolls & ORS business Manager. As such the Tolls and ORS Product Manager needs to closely work with Trafineo (75% owned JV), Marketing Teams, Sales Teams (including Country Heads, International Key Accounts Manager, European Teleasales Mgr..), GBSE (Global Business Services based in Hungary), Fleet IT Operations teams, I&E (IT and engineering), legal, credit and B2M (regulated legal entity owning payment license) for all initiatives. The team culture is strongly embedded bp Core Values, ie Security, Respect, Delivery, Team Work, Courage and Excellence with the objectives to deploy Agile work techniques.

Your new area of responsibility - challenging and future-oriented:

Accountable for Management and Delivery of Tolls and On Road Services product and projects, including local tolls, third party services and financial services (ex Go Box/Satellic/eToll, Tunnels, Ferries, Tax recovery services, On Road Assistanc

In charge of Product Evaluation and Implementation,

Arranges Business Engagements

Supports sales and monitors targets to take actions and deliver profitable growth

Coordinates Internal Comms & Engagement

Agrees and measures Marketing campaigns

Creates and prioritizes roadmaps (Epics).

Acts as product expert and Provides Product Trainings

Supports Commercial Opportunities

Initiates and implements commercial offers

Tolls & ORS BI/MI (Business Intelligence/ Management Information System) focal point

Delivery of cross products Planning, budgets

Performance reporting (CBM) Cluster Business Meetings

Tolls & ORS Pricing focal point

Your qualification profile - profound and passionate:

University degree in Economics or Logistics required; preferably MBA

Understanding of Agile technique and work practices

Excellent analytical and presentation skills - at ease with numbers and databases

Product management, marketing, consulting, or sales experience with minimum 5 years in tolls, on road services or financial services, B2B sales, customer facing environment, including working across channels, countries and cultures.

Proven coordination experience, with demonstrated capability leading cross and multi-disciplined teams

Experience leading large scale complex projects with competing priorities under tight deadlines

Excellent understanding of the tolls and on road services market

Experience in expanding B2B offers, tolls / on road services or mobility services across different markets / geographies.

Experience in the execution of business development initiatives and ambitious product roadmaps

Experience in engaging cross functional teams, influencing, and onboarding people

Resilience and focus to delivery under tight deadlines

Written and oral fluency in English and German

What we offer:

Flexible, hybrid and family-friendly working, at least 30 vacation days and programs to improve work-life balance

Very attractive basic remuneration plus bonus payment, participation in the share program possible, parental allowance as a one-off payment, extra bonuses for special achievements, attractive company pension scheme, regular salary review, group accident insurance, relocation allowance in special cases, job bike, subsidised meals and more

Job sharing and part-time work

Career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external subsidised training opportunities

Structured onboarding programs and buddy support

Match funding; bp doubles donations made by employees to charitable organisations and rewards voluntary time commitment

Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount.

We are committed to equality, diversity and the compatibility of work life balance People with a disability are given priority in employment if they are suitable.

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.