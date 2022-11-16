Trade Loan Analyst

Job summary

Trade Loan & Credit Analyst

If you join our Credit and Trade Loan team, you will:

In case of existing trade loans:

Monitor trade loan fulfilment & periodic credit calculations

Perform reconciliation for customers with trade loans to ensure correct representation

Follow up on underperforming loans and action as per the contract

Ensure that Trade Loans are accounted for in a correct manner

Perform various regular reporting activities in an accurate and timely manner

Investigate, plan, and implement methods to improve the deals and meet customer expectations

Identify risks related to trade loan and take actions together with the relevant stakeholders (Sales, Americas Finance & Credit management)

Look for opportunities of process improvements

Resolve internal & external queries and issues

In case of new trade loans

Evaluate trade loan profitability and ensure that it’s within the agreed thresholds as per the Trade Loan Policy, and BP DoA

Enter and maintain trade loans data in relevant systems

Liaise contract details with relevant stakeholders

Ensure payments to the customers are processed as per contractual terms

Ensure that all contracts and other documentation are archived in an appropriate manner

Setup and maintain subsidies

In case of Credit Operations

Perform regular and event driven Credit Assessments based on the Credit Policy, and BP DoA

Perform Customer Due Diligence to understand the financial and commercial prospects of the customer

Work together with sales to collect the necessary financial documents from the customer for a timely evaluation of the creditworthiness

Prepare high quality Credit Assessments, submit for approval, and ensure they are archived in appropriate manner

Define the overall need and type of securities , coordinate with sales, customer and/or banks details on securities

Take decision to block/unblock customers from delivery

Continuously monitor the portfolio regarding alerts

Monitor the credit exposure regarding credit limit and overdue. Delivery of KPI’s

Take full ownership of the assigned Credit portfolio. Take part in decision making from commercial point of view together with stakeholders (Sales, Americas Finance & Credit management)

Resolve internal & external queries and issues

In this role we have the following requirements:

Fluency in English

2+ years of experience in Accounting/Accounts Receivable/Cash Collection/Credit Assessments or Financial performance in an international environment

University degree in economics or any relevant field is preferred

Ability to deal with complex situations while maintaining the right balance of customer and business focus

Strong analytical- and problem-solving skills

Advanced level of MS Office (Excel, PowerPoint) skills, Power BI and SAP knowledge is an advantage

Advanced level of time management skills



