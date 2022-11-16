Trade Loan Analyst

Job summary
Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?If you join our Credit and Trade Loan team, you will:In case of existing trade loans:
Join our Customer function team and advance your career as a
Trade Loan & Credit Analyst
In case of new trade loans
- Monitor trade loan fulfilment & periodic credit calculations
- Perform reconciliation for customers with trade loans to ensure correct representation
- Follow up on underperforming loans and action as per the contract
- Ensure that Trade Loans are accounted for in a correct manner
- Perform various regular reporting activities in an accurate and timely manner
- Investigate, plan, and implement methods to improve the deals and meet customer expectations
- Identify risks related to trade loan and take actions together with the relevant stakeholders (Sales, Americas Finance & Credit management)
- Look for opportunities of process improvements
- Resolve internal & external queries and issues
In case of Credit Operations
- Evaluate trade loan profitability and ensure that it’s within the agreed thresholds as per the Trade Loan Policy, and BP DoA
- Enter and maintain trade loans data in relevant systems
- Liaise contract details with relevant stakeholders
- Ensure payments to the customers are processed as per contractual terms
- Ensure that all contracts and other documentation are archived in an appropriate manner
- Setup and maintain subsidies
In this role we have the following requirements:
- Perform regular and event driven Credit Assessments based on the Credit Policy, and BP DoA
- Perform Customer Due Diligence to understand the financial and commercial prospects of the customer
- Work together with sales to collect the necessary financial documents from the customer for a timely evaluation of the creditworthiness
- Prepare high quality Credit Assessments, submit for approval, and ensure they are archived in appropriate manner
- Define the overall need and type of securities, coordinate with sales, customer and/or banks details on securities
- Take decision to block/unblock customers from delivery
- Continuously monitor the portfolio regarding alerts
- Monitor the credit exposure regarding credit limit and overdue. Delivery of KPI’s
- Take full ownership of the assigned Credit portfolio. Take part in decision making from commercial point of view together with stakeholders (Sales, Americas Finance & Credit management)
- Resolve internal & external queries and issues
- Fluency in English
- 2+ years of experience in Accounting/Accounts Receivable/Cash Collection/Credit Assessments or Financial performance in an international environment
- University degree in economics or any relevant field is preferred
- Ability to deal with complex situations while maintaining the right balance of customer and business focus
- Strong analytical- and problem-solving skills
- Advanced level of MS Office (Excel, PowerPoint) skills, Power BI and SAP knowledge is an advantage
- Advanced level of time management skills
