Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

The Trade Loan Assistant Manager COE role plays an essential role in building and maintaining professional relationships with key partners – Customers, Legal, Credit Collection teams and external service providers while working on continuous improvement projects.

Key Responsibilities

Trade Loan Operations Support

Perform regular and event driven Trade Loan evaluations, perform Customer Due Diligence to understand the financial and commercial prospects of the customer.

Prepare Financial Memorandum (FM), validate & submit trade loan proposals for approval and ensure that they are aligned with BP financial guidelines (e.g. IRR, Credit Risk, NHF).

Liaise with cash & banking teams to ensure the payments are issued to the customers as per agreement signed.

Prepare trade investment agreement, Purchase order, invoice, legal letters and other relevant documents.

Monitor Trade Loan fulfilment, identify key, strategic or high risks related to trade investments and take actions together with the relevant partners.

Evaluate and articulate the underlying delivery of actuals vs. the target (Volume and Gross Margin) monthly and take necessary actions as per the Contract.

Perform reconciliation between the sub-accounts and the main GL accounts to ensure that the account balances are valid and accurate.

Manage end to end Trade Loans application process, including proposal, approval and contract preparation for all trade investment and ensuring accuracy.

Project Management Involvement & Support

Enable project implementations by supporting project teams and managing the own portfolio.

Reporting

Performs various regular reporting activities and ad hoc repotting’s in an accurate and timely manner.

Stakeholder management

Build and maintain professional relationships with key partners – Customers, Legal, Credit Collection teams and external service providers.

Compliance

Ensure compliance to relevant Trade Loan, Credit and Customer Policy for respective businesses.

Essential Education, Experience And Job Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in Business, Finance, Accounting or related field.

Minimum 4 to 5 years of experience in Finance, Accounting, Credit Assessments, Collections or Financial performance in an international environment.

Shared service centre experience; preferably in oil and gas industry, lubricants industry.

Written and spoken proficiency in English language.

Proficiency in MS Office/JDE/ SAP & Power BI.

Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

