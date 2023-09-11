Trade Marketing Manager - Brazil

Job summary

BP manufactures and markets lubricants – adding value through the Castrol brand, technology, and relationships. Castrol is the pioneer of liquid engineering by developing the world's most advanced engine oils and fluids to keep the world moving. Our people are integral to our success. At Castrol, we promote a broad, diverse, and high-performance culture in which every individual can grow and perform to the very best of their capabilities! The trade marketing manager will strengthen Castrol´s presence, sales and profitability, to meet the financial and strategic objectives of Brazil lubricants business. The activities conducted in the role are in accordance with the Global strategies and country growth strategy. This role demands collaboration and connectivity with the sales team and dedicated pursuit of high levels of customer focus and service.

Customers & Products



Marketing Group



Key responsibilities:

Drive performance delivery of the portfolio in all open market channels, including achievement of volume, turnover and gross margin targets. As well as channel and product mix improvement, and market share growth objectives.

Responsible for the Trade Marketing calendar development & implementation in all channels in open market (including e-commerce) as well as for the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) accounts, focusing on the company’s market presence and profitability growth to meet financial and strategic business objectives. Calendar may include promotions, incentives, trainings, sales and point of sales materials, fairs, events and trade or consumer activations, partnerships etc.

Accountable for the Castrol´s branded stores network management and annual calendar planning & activation, focusing in strengthen company’s presence and profitability in the Independent workshop Channel (IWS) to meet the financial and strategic objectives of Brazilian lubricants' business.

Work closely with Brand & Comms managers and Sales managers in the development, deployment, and achievement of the annual plans. Ongoing liaison and engagement with the Sales team, Castrol distributors, sales representatives and customers to ensure collective ownership of strategy and activation plans with effective implementation and results.

Turn deep research-based, consumer and customer insights into winning strategies, marketing programs and effective Customer Value Propositions/ offers specially for the IWS. Oversee offers execution through the Sales team and third-party agencies where appropriate.

Monitor sales performance by distributor, key brands, regions, channels, and accounts and make necessary adjustments to achieve planned outcomes.

Monitor the effective usage and implementation of the Advertising & Sales Promotion budget investments to grow in the IWS, in alignment with Sales area and always considering the return on investment.

Actively participate in Sales & Operation meetings and business discussions, analyzing key indicators by brand, distributors, and regions providing relevant inputs and recommendations to achieve business targets and customer support.

Contribute to the development of Sales business plans with focus in the independent workshop channel growth and key customers, considering all route-to-market. Be a champion developing strong channel, customer orientation and flawless execution at the point of sales.

Essential Education:

Bachelor's Degree or equivalent experience. MBA is desirable.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Minimum 5 years of proven experience in trade marketing, commercial area, or sales management. Desirable in automotive/lubricants industry.

Deep understanding of B2B and B2C channels, with a track record of developing powerful consumer and customer offers based on insights, trends and needs.

Demonstrated experience to develop successful channel strategies that resulted in significantly accelerated, “step-changed” growth.

Ability to influence internal teams to meet strategic objectives whilst delivering sustainable, in-year performance.

Amazing skills to build and lead customer negotiations and offers.

Strong level of independent thinking and problem solving, within a very dynamic and ambitious marketing environment.

Portuguese speaker with an intermediate English level is required.

This is a hybrid role, our office is located in Barueri.



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Advocacy, Brand Management, Business Acumen, Customer Segmentation, Generating customer insights, Listening, Offer and product knowledge, Offer Development, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Translating strategy into plans



