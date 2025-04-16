Trade Marketing Manager ( Channel Support Specialist - Thailand)

Entity:Customers & Products
About the role
Support Channel Sales Managers to proactively explore channel/customers business opportunities to increase sales, reduce operation cost and optimize working capital which aligned with channel/customers strategy
Key Responsibilities
Strategy Alignment
Understand channel/customers’ requirements and/or needs
Develop Distributor Development Framework (for B2C channel) and/or Strategic Customer Development Framework (for B2B channel)
Develop solutions which address channel/customers’ operations cost and optimizing working capital which align with company channel/customer’s strategy
Support Channel Sales Manager in exploring business opportunities including new customers
Identify the needs to conduct research to fully understand channel/consumers’ behaviour
Project Management
Develop project proposal to get budget (if required) approve by Market Sales Manager - Thailand and/or stakeholders
Act as a lead facilitator both internally and externally for projects
Liaise with relevant function and/or stakeholders to ensure the solutions are developed and delivered to channel/customers according to the plan
Performance Management
Analyse channel/customers’ financial performance i.e. volume, turnover, GM, identify root causes and action plan and highlight to NSM
Seeking to understand channels/customers’ expectation on product margin/profitability and managing their expectations
Analyse channel/customers’ service level, identify root causes and action plan and highlight to NSM
Prepare monthly and/or quarterly channel/customers performance analysis
Monitoring the implementation and execution of marketing and trade programmes
Knowledge and Capability Management
Identify the capability gaps for both internal and external and work with Sales Capability Team to make action plan to close those gaps
Develop channel/customer information centre
Ensure the communication strategy and tactics are deployed according to plan
OMS – Leadership : Planning and controls : Support Sales and Marketing team to formulate plan to address risks, performance delivery and improvement opportunities
OMS – Organization : People and competence : Develop team proficiency for roles that impact integrity and operating performance to meet current and future business needs
OMS – Performance Review : Use the data to analyse and make recommendations in order to ensure performance delivery
Requirement
Minimum Degree or equivalent experience, preferably distribution management experience (years and nature)
Min. 5 years experience with more than 3 years experience of in sales, business development and/or customer relationship management
Flexible to travel to work in up-country
Excel and PowerPoint are necessary
Project Management experience will be an advantage
Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization
