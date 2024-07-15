Trade Marketing Manager

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Description:

Role Synopsis:

The role will assist the Indirect PCO/HD Manager and will work with the indirect sales team and distributors to complete regional events and incentives along with the execution of our national marketing offers within the team. TMMs drive results and performance through the execution of key accountabilities described below.

Key Accountabilities:

Support customer facing meetings to drive trade marketing agenda with Indirect distributors.

Support distributor program sessions to educate and train on Castrol offers and programs. Assist the Indirect PCO/HD Manager and sales team in coordinating and managing all face to face distributor training sessions.

Support the development, execution and measurement of sales promotions and sponsorship activation in the regions as required.

Participate in key distributor business meetings in the field to gain valuable insight and feedback from key customers and to engage and support the field sales force.

Assist Indirect PCO/HD Manager and Region Managers in setting and monitoring distributor scorecards and funds, MDF budget management and regional events.

Act as the primary conduit between Marketing and other functions and sales in the region.

Works in collaboration with Brand, Trade and Digital Marketing teams to lead the execution of our programs and offers in the region.

Responsible for execution of the WD DSR tools in the regions.

Manage and support the Indirect PCO/HD Manager on all distributor engagement forums.

Owns DIFM communications, internally and externally, including comms to field sales force distributor partners, Allison distributors and direct accounts within the indirect channel.

Assist Distributor Strategy Manager in setting up and onboarding new distributors in the regions as required.

Assist with new distributor onboarding support as required.

Support multi-functional project teams to influence and/or change business processes to create ease-of-doing-business efficiencies and cost savings.

Assist with the communication of new products, programs and tools to ensure indirect sales team, distributor and customer understanding and participation.

Manage and oversee all indirect new product sales forecasts, working closely with Marketing.

Act as Single Point Accountability or support for assigned areas (Castrol Sales Resource Center, ePODS, SCORE Points, SYNC)

Ensure utilization of our digital tools available to support territory management including the use of Salesforce, Power BI, Castrol Insights and TurfView.

Manage 3rd party vendor and the administration of Castrol’s SCORE Rewards program for DSR’s including sharing of cost estimates with Finance and accruing for future redemptions.

Management of 3rd party vendors for DIFM events and miscellaneous initiatives

Management of 3rd party vendor for DIFM elements of BP Castrol company store and fulfillment

Project Management on ad hoc, as needed basis

Adopt and utilize the Castrol mentality which is a business where everyone is committed to the growth of our business, to deeply value our customers, to empower our people and to embrace change and challenge the status quo.

Compliance with bp’s Code of Conduct, Values and Behaviors and HSSE Standards.

Essential Experience and Education Requirements:

3 years of sales, sales management and/or marketing experience selling products through a distributor network.

Proven cross functional project management experience and working within multilayers of an organization.

Proven experience in the execution of marketing programs.

Experience in the management of programs and offers.

Bachelor’s degree in relevant field of study

Desirable Criteria:

Working knowledge of lubricants business preferred.

2 years of previous trade marketing experience is strongly preferred.

How much do we pay (Base)? $ 100,000.00 - 186,000.00

Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 15-30 days of vacation. You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

Why Join Us:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is fully remote



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Territory Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.