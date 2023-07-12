Trade Pricing, Interco & Cash Senior Analyst

Job summary

BP delivers energy products and services that people around the world need. Our Upstream segment is responsible for oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production. Our Downstream segment is focused on the refining and marketing of fuels, lubricants and petrochemicals. Our commitment to building a stronger, more sustainable energy future is matched by our commitment to the people who will make it a reality. Our supply and trading business, Trading and Shipping (T&S) connects BP to the world’s traded markets for oil, gas, power, refinery feedstocks and currencies. We market BP’s equity crude oil and natural gas, import feedstocks for our refinery system and buy products to meet marketing demand. We offer a combination of unique expertise in physical supply and trading, innovative financial structures, and world-class analytics to deliver long-term value, from wellhead to end customer.At GBS we’re a highly-skilled and diverse team of at least 5,000 professionals, based in locations globally. Priding ourselves on excellent teamwork, since the KL center opened our people have driven this part of the organization to become an excellent regional Asian business service center.

Finance



Finance Group



JOB PURPOSE

Manage Pricing transactions and act as primary interface with the Front Office and Commodity Risk teams in Pricing queries

Manage Intercompany transactions, performs billing, reconciliations for T&S accounts and ensure the compliance of intercompany operations.

Manage Cash transactions, performs payment runs, bank reconciliations, cash clearing, allocations for T&S accounts and ensure the compliance of Cash operations.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Responsible for accurate and timely settlements, pricing and cash activities to support the physical oil and gas transactions.

Accountable to ensure that all activities are conducted within the control framework and will act as a primary interface with the Front Office, Operators, Commodity Risk, Settlements and other key functions.

Accountable for ensuring that the operational activity within the area of responsibility is conducted within a strong control framework, highlighting any gaps or issues and develop, document and implement mitigations as appropriate

Pro-actively seek opportunities to standardize, simplify and automate processes to improve performance and efficiency

Ensure that all disputes are monitored and resolved in a timely manner, intervening and escalating disputes according to T&S Policies

Work with MIMA Team addressing root causes of issues raised

Operates the day-to-day Pricing activities, including pricing queries, manage disputes from Counterparties, liaison with front office independently

Operates the day-to-day intercompany activities, including intercompany billings, settlements and query handling

Operates the day-to-day Cash activities, including cash allocation, bank reconciliation, and payment query handling

Accountable for overseeing delivery of silent running, accurate and timely recording of all Intercompany transactions and processing in the Ledgers

Review and Support of monthly/quarterly reconciliations of Intercompany accounts in Accounts Receivable/Accounts Payable - Ensure the integrity and accuracy of the various Intercompany and suspense account reconciliations

Liaise with business and other functions to ensure smooth monthly/quarterly close

Act as project owner of any Pricing, Intercompany and Cash related project

Take active part in any Pricing, Intercompany and Cash related cross functional projects

Collect improvement opportunities and suggest development measures to increase productivity within the team

PREVIOUS EXPERIENCE

Relevant finance degree and minimum of 5 years of experience finance or accounting

Understanding of Commodity Trading and/or Oil Physical Life cycle (deal entry to settlement) would be advantageous

ESSENTIAL CRITERIA

Good analytical skills

Independent, Resilient, Matured

Attention to detail

Good work ethics and professionalism

Good problem solving, communication and interpersonal skills

Ability to work as part of a team in a fast-paced environment

Readiness for action and ability to work under pressure

Self-confident appearance in relations to the internal contacts

Basic change management skills

Ability to coach others

Commitment to business control including the courage to speak up where appropriate

Team player with ability to handle pressure particularly during busy periods such as month / quarter end



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing {+ 5 more}



