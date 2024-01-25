This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Trading & Shipping team and advance your career as a



Trade Pricing Senior Analyst- Fixed term



​​​​​​​

Our supply and trading business, Trading & Shipping (T&S), connects BP to the world’s traded markets for oil, gas, power, refinery feedstocks and currencies. We market BP’s equity crude oil and natural gas, import feedstocks for our refinery system and buy products to meet marketing demand. We offer a combination of unique expertise in physical supply and trading, innovative financial structures, and world-class analytics to deliver long-term value, from wellhead to end customer.



In this role You will:

Responsible for accurate and timely settlement valuations of physical oil and gas shipments

Accountable to ensure that all activity is conducted within the control framework and will partner with the Front Office and Commodity Risk teams

Accountable for ensuring that the operational activity within the area of responsibility is conducted within a strong control framework, highlighting any gaps or issues, and developing, documenting and implementing mitigations as appropriate

Pro-actively seek opportunities to standardize, simplify and automate processes to improve performance and efficiency

Ensure that price disputes are monitored and resolved in a timely manner

Work with MIMA Team to address root causes of issues raised

Liaise with other teams to ensure smooth monthly/quarterly close

What You will need to be successful:

Relevant finance degree and minimum of 3 years of experience in finance or accounting,

1-3 years of experience in a multinational environment would be preferred

Good analytical skills

Attention to detail

Good work ethics and professionalism

Good problem solving, communication, and interpersonal skills

Ability to work as part of a team in a fast-paced environment

Readiness for action and ability to work under pressure

Self-confident appearance in relation to the internal contacts

Basic change management skills

Ability to mentor others

Commitment to business control including the courage to speak up where appropriate

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award, based on the PwC annual research third time in a row. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.