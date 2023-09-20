Trade Settlement Lead

Job summary
Our supply and trading business, Trading & Shipping (T&S), connects bp to the world’s traded markets for oil, gas, power, refinery feedstocks and currencies. We market bp’s equity crude oil and natural gas, import feedstocks for our refinery system and buy products to meet marketing demand. We offer a combination of unique expertise in physical supply and trading, innovative financial structures, and world-class analytics to deliver long-term value, from wellhead to end customer.
The Trade Settlements Lead handles settlements transactions and acts as primary interface with the trading counterparties, front office and operations team.
Entity:
Finance
Job Family Group:
Finance Group
Job Summary:
Our supply and trading business, Trading & Shipping (T&S), connects bp to the world’s traded markets for oil, gas, power, refinery feedstocks and currencies. We market bp’s equity crude oil and natural gas, import feedstocks for our refinery system and buy products to meet marketing demand. We offer a combination of unique expertise in physical supply and trading, innovative financial structures, and world-class analytics to deliver long-term value, from wellhead to end customer.
The Trade Settlements Lead handles settlements transactions and acts as primary interface with the trading counterparties, front office and operations team.
Job Description:
KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES
- Lead a team of Settlement Analysts.
- Oversee full portfolio of Physical Oil and accountable for the accurate and timely completion of settlements activities within the area of responsibility
- Support the integration of new business activity into area of responsibility, ensure that activity is embedded in a controlled and efficient manner
- Accountable for ensuring that the operational activity is conducted within a strong control framework. Highlight any gaps or issues, develop, document and implement mitigations as appropriate
- Understand the business performance expectations, measurement and reporting of KPIs. Provide commentary and actions as appropriate and address root cause of issues.
- Deal with Settlement disputes in a timely manner
- Ensure full compliance with the bp T&S Settlements Policy
- Support business relationships with identified key stakeholders, building and maintaining customer focus
- Work with relevant teams addressing root causes of outstanding items and issues raised
- Managed aged debt and daily cash funding, support Group cash and working capital management objectives
- Pro-actively seek opportunities to standardize, simplify and automate processes to improve performance and efficiency
- Support change activities to ensure successful implementation
- Provide coaching to team members and support for complex settlements scenarios
- Supervise and ensure completion of all team related ad-hoc queries including audit.
ESSENTIAL EDUCATION & EXPERIENCE
- Relevant finance degree and minimum of 9-10 years of experience in finance or accounting
- Minimum 5+ years of leading teams
- SAP experience preferred
- Deep understanding of Accounts Payable and Receivable settlements principles
- Understanding of Commodity Trading would be advantageous
DESIRABLE CRITERIA
- Strong analytical skills, attention to detail
- Strong work ethics and professionalism
- Strong stakeholder management, customer service capabilities
- Proven ability to communicate and influence across all levels in the organization
- Good Microsoft skills and ability to handle data from multiple sources and systems
- Strong teamwork with ability to support and appropriately challenge team members
- Ability to prioritize, handle pressure and deliver on deadlines in a fast-paced environment
- Self-confident appearance in relations to the internal contacts
- Good change management skills
- Proven experience in identifying continuous improvement opportunities
- Ability to mentor team members
- Commitment to business control including the courage to speak up where appropriate
Travel Requirement
No travel is expected with this role
Relocation Assistance:
This role is not eligible for relocation
Remote Type:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.